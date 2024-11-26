Neymar's $54.45M Dubai Penthouse: Inside the Bugatti Residences Purchase

Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar Jr. is making waves with his latest luxury purchase: a $54.45 million penthouse in Dubai’s ultra-exclusive Bugatti Residence by Binghatti . Known as the “Sky Mansion” for its height, the penthouse is 42 stories tall and has an amazing view of residences in the living quarters.

Bugatti Residences sets a new standard for luxuriousness in Dubai's Business Bay. Designed to cater to high-net-worth individuals, the development boasts 182 luxury units, including 11 mansion-sized penthouses.

Neymar’s penthouse currently in the works and construction will include a private car elevator, allowing him to showcase his best vehicles directly in the residence. The home will also include a private swimming pool offering views of the Dubai Skyline and city, and a rooftop terrace.