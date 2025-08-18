Sereno Fort Lauderdale Elevates Luxury Living With Exclusive Cultural and Beachfront Partnerships
Source: Integra
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A Lifestyle Beyond the Residence
In a city where luxury developments continue to shape the skyline, Sereno Fort Lauderdale has positioned itself at the forefront of experiential living. Integra Investments, one of Miami’s leading real estate firms, has announced two exclusive partnerships that bring culture and leisure directly into the lives of future residents. Scheduled for completion in 2028, the 76-residence development is redefining Fort Lauderdale’s luxury market with an amenity package that stretches well beyond its walls.
Cultural Connection at Bonnet House Museum & Gardens
Each homeowner at Sereno will receive a complimentary one-year Orchid Level Membership to the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, a historic landmark that blends art, history, and nature. This membership grants unlimited annual access for two adults and children under 18, discounted guest passes, seasonal savings at the estate’s gift shop, and guided tours of the historic estate and its celebrated orchid collection.
“The historic Bonnet House offers residents not only a peaceful escape into nature but also a window into Fort Lauderdale's rich cultural heritage.”
Patrick Shavloske, CEO of Bonnet House Museum & Gardens
He continued, “The neighborhood surrounding Sereno Fort Lauderdale is deeply embedded in the city’s history, which makes this membership offering even more appealing. We cannot wait to bring this cultural gem to future residents so they can explore all Bonnet House has to offer.”
Beachfront Luxury With Boucher Brothers
Complementing the cultural experience, Sereno’s collaboration with Boucher Brothers brings the city’s signature beachfront lifestyle into focus. Each residence will include a one-year membership granting access to a reserved beach area, complete with two dedicated lounge chairs per residence. This partnership ensures residents can seamlessly step into a curated beach experience, free of the typical hassles of securing premium spots along Fort Lauderdale’s renowned shoreline.
“In Miami's competitive luxury market, developers must go beyond traditional amenities to create truly distinctive living experiences.”
Victor Ballestas, Principal at Integra Investments
Ballestas continued, “Our Boucher Brothers partnership transforms casual beach days into elevated experiences, allowing residents to simply arrive and immerse themselves in Fort Lauderdale's renowned beachfront lifestyle without any typical hassles.”
On-Site Wellness and Lifestyle Amenities
The partnerships further enhance Sereno’s already extensive roster of on-site amenities. Residents will have access to a resort-style rooftop pool with a sun deck and summer kitchen, a wellness rooftop featuring a pickleball court, Technogym-equipped fitness center, steam room, infrared sauna, cold plunge, outdoor shower, and yoga lawn. Additional perks include a stylish residents’ lounge, Family Lounge, valet services accessible through a dedicated app, electric vehicle charging stations, bike and water toy storage, and a pet spa.
A New Standard for Fort Lauderdale Real Estate
With its fusion of culture, wellness, and leisure, Sereno Fort Lauderdale sets a new benchmark for luxury living in South Florida. By integrating memberships to the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens and Boucher Brothers beach services, the development ensures that residents are not only purchasing a home but embracing a lifestyle deeply connected to Fort Lauderdale’s heritage and natural beauty.
