W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences Unveils Landmark Penthouse Collection

At the pinnacle sit three Premier Penthouses, each a testament to the art of coastal living. Private rooftop terraces—stretching up to 2,800 square feet—extend the living space outward, blurring the line between home and horizon. Outfitted with climate-controlled lounges, state-of-the-art summer kitchens, and shimmering pools, these terraces are tailored for morning solitude as much as they are for glamorous sunset gatherings. Priced from $6.5 million to over $15 million, the collection speaks to a new echelon of South Florida luxury.