W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences Unveils Landmark Penthouse Collection
Nine Ultra-Luxury Beachfront Homes Redefine South Florida’s Coastal Living
South Florida’s luxury landscape has a new crown jewel. Related Group and BH Group, in collaboration with Marriott International, Inc., have debuted a penthouse collection within the highly anticipated W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences—the first co-located W Hotel & Residences in the Western Hemisphere. Perched atop a sleek 24-story tower with uninterrupted ocean views, these nine bespoke penthouses introduce a caliber of beachfront living that is unmatched in Pompano Beach and rare even by South Florida standards.
A New Standard for Pompano Beach
Long known for its shoreline and fishing piers, Pompano Beach is now in the midst of a transformation, propelled by billions in public and private investment. W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences is central to this evolution, positioning the city as South Florida’s next major destination for discerning buyers.
“With these penthouses, we set out to create something extraordinary – residences that match the energy of the W brand and simultaneously push far, far beyond any home ever seen in this market.”
Nick Perez, President of Related’s Condominium Development Group
He continued, “This is a rare opportunity to own Pompano Beach’s residences as it emerges as South Florida’s next premier beachfront destination, at a value that’s impossible to find along South Florida’s waterfront today.”
The Penthouse Collection
Each of the nine residences occupies the top floors, offering layouts ranging from 3,250 to more than 6,200 square feet. Designed to feel more like private estates in the sky than conventional condominiums, the homes feature soaring 11-foot ceilings, double master suites in select residences, and expansive east-to-west windows that frame both sunrise and sunset.
At the pinnacle sit three Premier Penthouses, each a testament to the art of coastal living. Private rooftop terraces—stretching up to 2,800 square feet—extend the living space outward, blurring the line between home and horizon. Outfitted with climate-controlled lounges, state-of-the-art summer kitchens, and shimmering pools, these terraces are tailored for morning solitude as much as they are for glamorous sunset gatherings. Priced from $6.5 million to over $15 million, the collection speaks to a new echelon of South Florida luxury.
The W Lifestyle, Reimagined for Homeowners
What sets these residences apart is not only their design, but also their access to the complete W experience. Owners are granted a rare hybrid: the privacy of a personal home coupled with the cultural energy of a five-star W Hotel.
The 60,000-square-foot WET® Deck unfolds as a private beach club with cabanas, a bar and grill, and courts for both pickleball and padel. Inside, W’s signature Living Room concept comes alive with live music, curated art shows, intimate wine tastings, and cultural activations. An exclusive speakeasy-style lounge provides a discreet nightlife escape, while the FIT® fitness center spans yoga and spin studios, private training spaces, and the latest cardio equipment. For total rejuvenation, the AWAY® Spa delivers cold plunge therapies, steam rooms, saunas, and a complete menu of customized treatments.
“Only W Hotels, one of the industry’s most innovative hospitality brands, can deliver this blend of luxury, lifestyle and service.”
Isaac Toledano, Founder of BH Group
He continued, “This comes at a pivotal moment as Pompano Beach, fueled by billions in recent public and private investment, rapidly emerges as South Florida’s next luxury hotspot. With prime beachfront opportunities becoming increasingly scarce, this penthouse collection offers a rare chance to own at the forefront of the city’s dynamic growth.”
Design That Defines a City
The architecture, led by Nichols Architects with KORA, asserts a striking silhouette along the shoreline. Interiors by Meyer Davis, known for their globally recognized hospitality projects, introduce a sophisticated flow that balances private retreat with social connection. Enea Landscape layers the property with lush, tropical greenscapes, creating a seamless link between the residences and their natural environment.
Every detail has been considered: from the material palette that echoes coastal textures, to the lighting that enhances both morning and evening moods. It’s design not just for luxury, but for permanence—a blueprint for what South Florida living can aspire to be.
A Defining Moment in South Florida
For Related Group, the project marks its fourth in Pompano Beach, a testament to its confidence in the city’s trajectory. More than another development, W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences signals a turning point for the region’s real estate narrative—one where exclusivity, design, and hospitality converge to set a new benchmark for coastal living.
As the nine penthouses come to market, they bring with them not only panoramic views and spacious layouts, but also the promise of belonging to a community at the forefront of South Florida’s evolution. In a market where scarcity and demand continue to redefine value, W Pompano Beach’s debut establishes a rare opportunity: a limited collection of homes that capture the spirit of the ocean while embodying the future of luxury residential design.
