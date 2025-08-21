Park Hyatt Los Cabos Residences Unveils Villa 8, a $12.5 Million Ocean–Desert Masterpiece
Source: Park Hyatt Los Cabos Residences at Cabo Del Sol
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
As the Park Hyatt Los Cabos Residences at Cabo Del Sol prepares for its late 2025 debut, the anticipation surrounding this limited residential release continues to build. With just 19 residences—including 11 private villas—available, Villa 8 emerges as one of the final opportunities to secure ownership in this highly coveted enclave, offering an unmatched combination of architectural prestige, resort privileges, and prime Baja California coastline.
A Rare Address in a Landmark Development
Perched steps from the fairways of the Cabo Del Sol Course, with owner access included, Villa 8 places residents at the heart of one of Los Cabos’ most prestigious communities. Future owners also have the option to apply for membership to the Jack Nicklaus–designed Cove Club Golf Course, an invitation that extends the community’s lifestyle well beyond the home’s walls.
Just minutes away, Ánima Village—a first-of-its-kind luxury open-air destination—will debut in October 2025, featuring more than 80 luxury brands, curated dining experiences, and cultural programming. Adding to the allure, residents will have rare access to two miles of swimmable beach and the adjacent five-star Park Hyatt Los Cabos hotel, opening in Q3 2025. The resort’s offerings will include five pools, a 59,000-square-foot wellness sanctuary, and five distinctive dining venues.
Villa 8: Ocean–Desert Harmony at Scale
Priced at $12,500,000, Villa 8 spans 12,407 total square feet, with 9,364 square feet of interior living space and an additional 2,518 square feet of outdoor living areas. Designed by acclaimed architectural firm Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos (SMA), the residence embodies a seamless indoor–outdoor lifestyle, enhanced by panoramic views and carefully integrated natural materials.
The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath layout includes:
Primary suite with indoor and outdoor showers
Private pool and jacuzzi
State-of-the-art kitchen
Covered terrace with lounging areas, an outdoor kitchen, and dining space
Bar and family room
Garage
Thoughtfully curated interiors featuring soothing colors, artisanal wood and stone tables, and textures that draw inspiration from the surrounding ocean and desert landscapes
Design That Connects to Place
Villa 8’s aesthetic captures the essence of Baja’s unique geography, blending oceanic tranquility with desert warmth. Neutral tones, organic materials, and tactile fabrics create a serene, inviting environment, while expansive outdoor areas encourage year-round enjoyment of the region’s temperate climate. Every element—from furniture selection to spatial flow—has been crafted to evoke an effortless luxury rooted in authenticity.
