Exterior view of Villa 8 at Park Hyatt Los Cabos Residences
Photo Credit: Formatelier

Park Hyatt Los Cabos Residences Unveils Villa 8, a $12.5 Million Ocean–Desert Masterpiece

One of the Final Opportunities to Own in Mexico’s Most Exclusive New Coastal Development

Source: Park Hyatt Los Cabos Residences at Cabo Del Sol

Reported By: Matthew Kennedy

As the Park Hyatt Los Cabos Residences at Cabo Del Sol prepares for its late 2025 debut, the anticipation surrounding this limited residential release continues to build. With just 19 residences—including 11 private villas—available, Villa 8 emerges as one of the final opportunities to secure ownership in this highly coveted enclave, offering an unmatched combination of architectural prestige, resort privileges, and prime Baja California coastline.

Open-Concept Living Room and Kitchen
Photo Credit: Formatelier

A Rare Address in a Landmark Development

Perched steps from the fairways of the Cabo Del Sol Course, with owner access included, Villa 8 places residents at the heart of one of Los Cabos’ most prestigious communities. Future owners also have the option to apply for membership to the Jack Nicklaus–designed Cove Club Golf Course, an invitation that extends the community’s lifestyle well beyond the home’s walls.

Just minutes away, Ánima Village—a first-of-its-kind luxury open-air destination—will debut in October 2025, featuring more than 80 luxury brands, curated dining experiences, and cultural programming. Adding to the allure, residents will have rare access to two miles of swimmable beach and the adjacent five-star Park Hyatt Los Cabos hotel, opening in Q3 2025. The resort’s offerings will include five pools, a 59,000-square-foot wellness sanctuary, and five distinctive dining venues.

Spacious Outdoor Living Area Near Baja’s Desert-Meets-Ocean Landscape
Photo Credit: Formatelier

Villa 8: Ocean–Desert Harmony at Scale

Priced at $12,500,000, Villa 8 spans 12,407 total square feet, with 9,364 square feet of interior living space and an additional 2,518 square feet of outdoor living areas. Designed by acclaimed architectural firm Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos (SMA), the residence embodies a seamless indoor–outdoor lifestyle, enhanced by panoramic views and carefully integrated natural materials.

The Master Bedroom Retreat
Photo Credit: Formatelier

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath layout includes:

  • Primary suite with indoor and outdoor showers

  • Private pool and jacuzzi

  • State-of-the-art kitchen

  • Covered terrace with lounging areas, an outdoor kitchen, and dining space

  • Bar and family room

  • Garage

  • Thoughtfully curated interiors featuring soothing colors, artisanal wood and stone tables, and textures that draw inspiration from the surrounding ocean and desert landscapes

Exterior view of Villa 8 at Park Hyatt Los Cabos Residences
Eco‑Luxury Living: The Greenest Homes in the Tropics

Design That Connects to Place

Luxurious Indoor–Outdoor Spa-Style Bathroom
Photo Credit: Formatelier

Villa 8’s aesthetic captures the essence of Baja’s unique geography, blending oceanic tranquility with desert warmth. Neutral tones, organic materials, and tactile fabrics create a serene, inviting environment, while expansive outdoor areas encourage year-round enjoyment of the region’s temperate climate. Every element—from furniture selection to spatial flow—has been crafted to evoke an effortless luxury rooted in authenticity.

With its proximity to championship golf, a luxury retail and dining village, swimmable beachfront, and the services of one of hospitality’s most prestigious brands, Villa 8 represents more than a residence—it is an invitation into a private, coastal lifestyle defined by rarity and refinement.
A Tranquil Central Courtyard With Lush Greenery
Photo Credit: Formatelier
Read More About Park Hyatt Luxury Hotels and Resorts

