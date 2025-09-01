The 5 Elite Auction Houses Redefining Luxury Real Estate Sales in 2025

The company takes a hybrid approach, offering online bidding through the website or a live auction at various exclusive venues. Before participating in an auction, bidders are required to place $100,000 in escrow and provide proof of funds. It's rare for the bidder to default, but if it happens, Sotheby's splits the deposit with the seller to soften the blow. At the same time, it uses a backup bidder method, where the sale goes to the second-highest bidder if the first one fails to close.