The Dylan Debuts as Bayonne’s Newest Luxury Rental, Blending Historic Architecture with Modern Design

The Dylan offers a rare combination of heritage and modernity. Original architectural elements recall the building’s past, while sleek interior finishes and amenities cater to the demands of today’s residents. Select residences — along with the rooftop terrace — offer sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline, bringing an added layer of prestige to the living experience.

Inside, loft-sized one- and two-bedroom layouts feature soaring 11-foot ceilings, stainless steel GE and Whirlpool appliances, and in-home vented washer/dryers. Expansive windows flood each home with natural light, while quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, and plank flooring lend a sophisticated, design-forward edge.