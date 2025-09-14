Puerto Rico’s Elite Builders of Luxury Real Estate Set a New Standard

What sets PRISA Group apart is its ability to blend resort-level amenities—private beach access, golf courses, spa experiences—with residential comfort and design tailored to discerning buyers. Their properties are constructed using environmentally responsible methods, and their designs are engineered to maximize natural light, air flow, and hurricane resilience. In Dorado, they’ve essentially created a private enclave for global elites that also happens to be among the most forward-thinking in the Caribbean.