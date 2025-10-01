Forté Luxe in Jupiter Reaches Topping Off Milestone
Forté Luxe, the highly anticipated luxury waterfront community on Jupiter’s Intracoastal, has reached an important construction milestone. Developer Forté Development announced that the boutique project officially topped off on September 26, with more than 150 members of the construction team, architects, designers, and development partners gathering to celebrate the occasion. The tradition was honored with the placement of a tree and flag at the site, signaling the next chapter in the community’s progress toward its projected summer 2026 completion.
“Reaching this milestone is an exciting moment for everyone involved. Forté Luxe is taking shape exactly as envisioned, and we look forward to welcoming our first residents next year.”
Marius Fortelni, founder and CEO of Forté Development
A Private Peninsula Community
Located at 12450 Crystal Cove Place, Forté Luxe is set on a rare private peninsula surrounded on three sides by the Intracoastal Waterway. The development comprises only 17 multi-level residences, ranging in size from 3,550 to over 5,074 square feet and priced between $3.975 million and $8 million. Designed to merge modern architectural sophistication with expansive water views, the residences feature:
Floor-to-ceiling windows
Expansive private terraces and rooftop decks
Private garages and direct elevator access
European-style cabinetry and Quartz countertops with waterfall islands
Engineered hardwood or large-format porcelain flooring
Spa-inspired bathrooms and walk-in closets
Lifestyle and Amenities
Residents of Forté Luxe will enjoy a suite of thoughtfully designed amenities. The community offers 13 private boat slips for vessels up to 60 feet with no fixed bridges, ensuring direct access to the Jupiter Inlet. A resort-style swimming pool, sun deck, and outdoor entertainment areas provide additional opportunities to relax and socialize in the South Florida sunshine. The development is also pet-friendly, appealing to buyers seeking flexibility in luxury living.
Vision and Team Behind Forté Luxe
The project brings together a distinguished team:
Architecture: Alfonso Jurado
Interiors: Interiors by Steven G.
General Contractor: KAST Construction
Development: Forté Development and Collins Development
Financing: Cooper Horowitz with construction lender Kriss Capital
Exclusive Sales & Marketing: Douglas Elliman Development Marketing
This collaboration reflects Forté Development’s 40 years of international experience in real estate development, construction, and finance, ensuring a meticulous approach to both design and delivery.
Sales and Availability
Sales for Forté Luxe are exclusively represented by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. The Sales Center, located at 11911 N US 1 #102 in North Palm Beach, is open by appointment only. Interested buyers may contact 561-800-4622 for inquiries.
A New Standard for Jupiter Waterfront Living
Forté Luxe’s topping off signals more than construction progress; it underscores the community’s emergence as a rare opportunity in Jupiter real estate. With limited residences, expansive water views, and direct boating access, the development is poised to become one of South Florida’s most exclusive addresses when it welcomes its first residents in 2026.
