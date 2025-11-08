JEM Sky Villa 2 Sells for $8M at Miami Worldcenter
Naftali Group has notched another major milestone at Miami Worldcenter with the $8 million sale of JEM Sky Villa 2, one of the ultra-limited residences at JEM Private Residences featuring interiors by FENDI Casa. The transaction, purchased by a buyer from Korea, underscores the tower’s growing international reach and reinforces Downtown Miami’s rapid evolution into a destination for world-class design.
The news follows the record-breaking sale of Sky Villa 1 in December, positioning JEM’s Sky Villa portfolio as one of the most coveted offerings within Miami’s booming luxury real estate landscape.
A Visionary Collaboration: JEM Sky Villas with Interiors by FENDI Casa
Perched across the top two floors of the sculptural tower, JEM Sky Villa 2 is one of a rare collection designed in collaboration with FENDI Casa. The residence features four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a library, and a wrap-around terrace that frames sweeping views stretching over Downtown Miami, Miami Beach, and Biscayne Bay.
Inside, meticulous detail meets Italian glamour. Jewel-tone geometric elements appear in the Matrice bookcase, while sculptural accents such as the Metropolis coffee table reference the elegance of FENDI’s Roman headquarters. The expansive terraces extend the living experience into the open air, creating fluid indoor-outdoor connectivity ideal for entertaining or quiet contemplation.
JEM Private Residences is exclusively represented by OneWorld Properties.
Momentum in Miami Worldcenter
The continued success of the Sky Villa collection reflects the district’s rising status. Danielle Naftali, EVP of Marketing, Sales & Design, remarked:
“The sale of Sky Villa 2 not only represents a milestone for JEM Private Residences, but it symbolizes how Miami Worldcenter itself continues to evolve.”
Naftali continued:
“Downtown Miami has transformed into a sophisticated destination, where world-class design and high-quality developments now define the standard. Following the record-breaking sale of Sky Villa 1, this sale continues to fuel Miami Worldcenter’s rise as a premier neighborhood.”
That sentiment is echoed by OneWorld Properties CEO Peggy Olin, who noted the significance of the global response:
“We’re excited to be part of this landmark sale at JEM Private Residences. These Fendi Casa Sky Villas set a new standard in Miami, combining unparalleled design with exceptional views and world-class amenities.”
Olin added:
“The level of interest from international buyers highlights the continuously growing global demand for distinctive residences in South Florida, and we’re proud to represent a home that truly embodies sophistication and exclusivity.”
A New Benchmark for Branded Residences
With a focus on craftsmanship, architectural ambition, and lifestyle-driven amenities, the Sky Villa collection sets a new threshold for elevated living in Miami. Seamless design continuity, panoramic outdoor living, and tailored interior elements signal a continued demand for branded development at the highest tier.
The sale of Sky Villa 2 confirms a sustained appetite among international buyers seeking distinction, cultural design references, and proximity to Miami’s flourishing urban core. It also reinforces Miami Worldcenter as a leading new neighborhood where luxury residences, hospitality, retail, and arts experiences converge.
With this latest transaction, Naftali Group continues shaping Miami’s high-rise narrative, further aligning the city with the world’s most influential capitals for design-forward residential development.
