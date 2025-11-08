Metro Parc Welcomes Mr. Baker as First Retail Tenant
Metro Parc is one step closer to shaping a new lifestyle hub in Hialeah. Baron Property Group, together with partner MG Developer, has officially signed its first retail tenant: Mr. Baker, the celebrated Cuban bakery known for fresh, artisanal breads and pastries. The announcement marks a meaningful milestone for the multifaceted project, bringing a beloved Miami institution into the heart of a rapidly evolving neighborhood.
A Community Cornerstone
Spanning 1,760 square feet at the corner of East 25th Street and East 9th Avenue, Mr. Baker will open in late 2026 with a menu centered on classic pastelitos, croquetas, empanadas, specialty coffees, cakes and more. The bakery blends the spirit of a neighborhood favorite with the presentation and polish of a gourmet café, offering breakfast, lunch and all-day treats that reflect Miami’s culinary heritage.
“Metro Parc is redefining the residential experience in Hialeah, and welcoming our first retail partner represents an important step in bringing that vision to life. As a cherished Miami brand, Mr. Baker brings a sense of familiarity and community while enhancing the lifestyle we’re creating for residents and neighbors.”
Matthew Baron, Founder and President of Baron Property Group
The opening reinforces Metro Parc’s connection to the city’s cultural fabric.
“The addition of Mr. Baker to Metro Parc speaks volumes to the type of community being built in the heart of Hialeah."
Diego Torrealba, Executive Vice President of MG Developer
Mr. Baker’s local legacy made the match a natural fit.
“Mr. Baker has always celebrated Miami’s traditions while welcoming new generations. Opening at Metro Parc allows us to share our Cuban flavors and recipes with the Hialeah community.”
Oscar Martinez of Mr. Baker
Broker Danny Pou added:
“Mr. Baker is a perfect fit for Metro Parc. When we brought them this opportunity, we saw a brand that resonates deeply with the Hialeah community; serving pastelitos and cafecitos while still complementing the modern lifestyle being built here.”
Metro Parc’s Residential Momentum
The debut of Mr. Baker arrives as Metro Parc continues strong leasing momentum, with 25 percent of its 559 residences already leased since launching this spring. Designed by Modis Architects, the highly amenitized development spans a full city block adjacent to the Metrorail entrance and Hialeah Hospital. Modern studio to two-bedroom residences offer in-unit laundry, 11-foot ceilings and generous natural light, while amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas, an outdoor courtyard with grills, fitness center, coworking space, bike storage, parking and 24-hour concierge.
With its first commercial tenant now secured, Metro Parc signals how thoughtfully curated retail can help anchor lifestyle and community identity, supporting both residents and neighbors.
Next Door: Metro Parc North
Baron Property Group’s vision continues with Metro Parc North, now under construction. The project will deliver 661 rental residences ranging from studios to three-bedrooms, complemented by a suite of lifestyle programs and amenities such as a pool, outdoor kitchens, coworking spaces, a multi-purpose clubroom and parking. Completion is anticipated for late 2027.
Together, Metro Parc and Metro Parc North span nearly two million square feet, positioning the developments among the first highly amenitized Class-A multifamily offerings in Hialeah.
Cultural Heritage Meets Modern Growth
As Hialeah attracts new investment, Metro Parc’s introduction of a local favorite reflects a thoughtful approach to neighborhood-centered placemaking. The arrival of Mr. Baker nods to the importance of cultural continuity while embracing the evolution of one of South Florida’s most resilient communities.
