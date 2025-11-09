Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale Serves Up Luxury Living with Exclusive Pickleball Memberships
South Florida’s love affair with pickleball just reached new heights. Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with The Fort, the region’s premier sports, wellness, and social destination. The collaboration extends an annual membership to the first 200 condominium buyers, weaving athletic energy, community connection, and hospitality-driven perks into daily life.
Developed by the globally recognized Naftali Group, Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale marks the city’s first Viceroy-branded condominium. Its latest offering underscores a strategy rooted in experience, not just architecture.
“Partnering with The Fort allows us to bring a new level of luxury amenities to Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale. We design our residences with hospitality-driven services and curated experiences. By introducing amenities like pickleball and offerings that reflect our residents’ passions, this partnership brings energy and connection to the community.”
Danielle Naftali, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Design at Naftali Group
Membership Benefits with Serious Spin
Each qualifying residence receives membership access for two adults and their household. Beyond entry to The Fort’s extensive sports facilities, the partnership lineup offers:
Priority court access and event reservations
Invitations to co-hosted Viceroy x The Fort gatherings
Dining and beverage perks across restaurants and bars
Concierge coordination for court time, private lessons, and group bookings
The benefits reflect a lifestyle grounded in ease, access, and the ability to engage across multiple passions — from sport to dining to social connection.
Inside The Fort: A Third Place With Style
Just minutes from Viceroy Residences, The Fort introduces more than 43 pickleball courts, including covered training spaces and a championship stadium. The campus blends performance with play, offering:
Lakeside dining and beach club access
Open-air lounges and social pavilions
Shaded cabanas for quiet retreat
Concerts, family activities, and lifestyle programming
Hospitality is elevated through the club’s dining concepts — Serves & Thirds and The Florida Room — led by celebrated chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth. Seasonal menus, chef-driven plates, and curated cocktails (including Viceroy-inspired offerings) make meals here a highlight of membership.
“We’re thrilled to partner with such a prestigious brand. Viceroy’s reputation for luxury and connection aligns perfectly with our vision to create a third place for our members, a space beyond home and work where people can relax, play, and build community. Together, we’re redefining what it means to live well in Fort Lauderdale.”
Brad Tuckman, Co-Founder of The Fort
Elevated Living at Viceroy Residences
The new condominium brings a hospitality mindset to Flagler Village, pairing contemporary design with the service ethos Viceroy hotels are known for. Designed by Arquitectonica with interiors by Rockwell Group, residences feature:
Expansive terraces
Floor-to-ceiling windows
High-end finishes
The 45-story tower offers more than 30,000 square feet of amenities, including:
Full-service spa
Lounge and pool areas
Curated social programming
Concierge services
Developed by Naftali Group and represented exclusively by Douglas Elliman, Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale sets a new benchmark for urban resort-style living — one that seamlessly integrates home, hospitality, and play.
Where Design Meets Lifestyle
This partnership signals a shift in residential expectations throughout South Florida. Buyers increasingly seek an integrated environment: wellness, community, and culinary experiences that extend beyond their front door. By securing access to The Fort, Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale reshapes the conversation about amenity-driven real estate.
Life looks good when morning yoga can lead straight into match play, followed by a chef-crafted lunch and an evening of live music — all within a shared community.
