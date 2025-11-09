Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale
Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale Serves Up Luxury Living with Exclusive Pickleball Memberships

A new partnership with The Fort brings world-class sport, dining, and social perks to early condo buyers
Source: Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale

Reported By: Matthew Kennedy

South Florida’s love affair with pickleball just reached new heights. Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with The Fort, the region’s premier sports, wellness, and social destination. The collaboration extends an annual membership to the first 200 condominium buyers, weaving athletic energy, community connection, and hospitality-driven perks into daily life.

Developed by the globally recognized Naftali Group, Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale marks the city’s first Viceroy-branded condominium. Its latest offering underscores a strategy rooted in experience, not just architecture.

“Partnering with The Fort allows us to bring a new level of luxury amenities to Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale. We design our residences with hospitality-driven services and curated experiences. By introducing amenities like pickleball and offerings that reflect our residents’ passions, this partnership brings energy and connection to the community.”

Danielle Naftali, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Design at Naftali Group

Membership Benefits with Serious Spin

Each qualifying residence receives membership access for two adults and their household. Beyond entry to The Fort’s extensive sports facilities, the partnership lineup offers:

  • Priority court access and event reservations

  • Invitations to co-hosted Viceroy x The Fort gatherings

  • Dining and beverage perks across restaurants and bars

  • Concierge coordination for court time, private lessons, and group bookings

The benefits reflect a lifestyle grounded in ease, access, and the ability to engage across multiple passions — from sport to dining to social connection.

Inside The Fort: A Third Place With Style

Just minutes from Viceroy Residences, The Fort introduces more than 43 pickleball courts, including covered training spaces and a championship stadium. The campus blends performance with play, offering:

  • Lakeside dining and beach club access

  • Open-air lounges and social pavilions

  • Shaded cabanas for quiet retreat

  • Concerts, family activities, and lifestyle programming

Hospitality is elevated through the club’s dining concepts — Serves & Thirds and The Florida Room — led by celebrated chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth. Seasonal menus, chef-driven plates, and curated cocktails (including Viceroy-inspired offerings) make meals here a highlight of membership.

“We’re thrilled to partner with such a prestigious brand. Viceroy’s reputation for luxury and connection aligns perfectly with our vision to create a third place for our members, a space beyond home and work where people can relax, play, and build community. Together, we’re redefining what it means to live well in Fort Lauderdale.”

Brad Tuckman, Co-Founder of The Fort

Elevated Living at Viceroy Residences

The new condominium brings a hospitality mindset to Flagler Village, pairing contemporary design with the service ethos Viceroy hotels are known for. Designed by Arquitectonica with interiors by Rockwell Group, residences feature:

  • Expansive terraces

  • Floor-to-ceiling windows

  • High-end finishes

The 45-story tower offers more than 30,000 square feet of amenities, including:

  • Full-service spa

  • Lounge and pool areas

  • Curated social programming

  • Concierge services

Developed by Naftali Group and represented exclusively by Douglas Elliman, Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale sets a new benchmark for urban resort-style living — one that seamlessly integrates home, hospitality, and play.

Where Design Meets Lifestyle

This partnership signals a shift in residential expectations throughout South Florida. Buyers increasingly seek an integrated environment: wellness, community, and culinary experiences that extend beyond their front door. By securing access to The Fort, Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale reshapes the conversation about amenity-driven real estate.

Life looks good when morning yoga can lead straight into match play, followed by a chef-crafted lunch and an evening of live music — all within a shared community.

