Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale Serves Up Luxury Living with Exclusive Pickleball Memberships

“Partnering with The Fort allows us to bring a new level of luxury amenities to Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale. We design our residences with hospitality-driven services and curated experiences. By introducing amenities like pickleball and offerings that reflect our residents’ passions, this partnership brings energy and connection to the community.”

Danielle Naftali, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Design at Naftali Group