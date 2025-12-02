What Makes a $23 Million Home on Hawai‘i’s Kona Coast Truly Unrepeatable?
A Record-Breaking Sale That Redefines Big Island Luxury Living
Kohanaiki, the exclusive 450-acre private club community on Hawai‘i Island’s Kona Coast, just closed the $23 million sale of Hale Kai Mana, the largest transaction in its history. The news reverberated across the luxury real estate world, not simply because of the price, but because the estate embodies a distinctly modern form of Hawaiian living — one honed through architecture, landscape, and design that dissolves the boundary between interior comfort and the island’s elemental beauty.
Situated along the 15th tee of the Rees Jones–designed championship golf course, the seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath estate spans a generous 1.27 acres. At first glance, Hale Kai Mana appears to float between the lava fields, the Pacific horizon, and a tapestry of palms and sculpted greenery. Its name — House of the Strength of the Ocean — feels earned rather than assigned. The winds soften here, the light bends into long strokes across the lawn, and the home’s linear architecture draws that serenity inward. It is equal parts retreat, resort, and private sanctuary, conceived for a lifestyle where days stretch seamlessly from morning swims to sunset gatherings.
Where Architecture, Nature, and Interior Design Move in Unison
Designed to disappear into its landscape, Hale Kai Mana uses wide overhangs, pocketing glass walls, and warm natural materials to echo the palette of Kona’s coastline. What sets this estate apart, however, is the level of detail in its interior environment, curated entirely by award-winning designer Nicole Hollis, known for her quietly dramatic sensibilities and site-specific approach. Every furnishing, textile, and object within the home was selected to harmonize with light, shadow, and air rather than compete with them.
Hollis’ interiors are a masterclass in restraint. Neutral hues ground the space while sculptural forms create visual rhythm, shaping a home that feels both deeply livable and artfully composed. Soft linen seating, handwoven textures, and custom wood furnishings reference the tones of lava, coral, and sand. The result is a residence that invites barefoot luxury, a sense that one can move effortlessly from the lanai to the living room, or from a poolside afternoon to a candlelit dinner along the ocean breeze.
Two ocean-facing primary suites anchor the home’s private quarters, each opening to broad lawns and the rhythmic hush of the Pacific. Across the property, a detached guest hale provides a secluded escape for visitors, with its own lanai and garden path connecting back to the main residence. For homeowners accustomed to hosting friends, family, or extended stays, the estate’s design feels both intimate and expansive.
A Resort-Caliber Lifestyle in a Private Residential Community
Hale Kai Mana’s setting within Kohanaiki is central to its value. Unlike typical resort communities, Kohanaiki functions as a private club with all amenities reserved exclusively for members and their guests. Privacy is not an architectural gesture here — it is a core philosophy. Residents enjoy a Rees Jones golf course woven across ancient lava fields, a 67,000-square-foot clubhouse with private dining and curated cultural programming, and a fleet of watercraft for exploring the crystalline waters just offshore.
The property’s proximity to the ocean invites a daily rhythm shaped by paddleboarding at dawn, reef snorkeling before lunch, or catching the last light along the coastline’s storied surf breaks. Evenings unfold in slow gradients of gold and violet, a signature Kona sunset that mirrors itself in the estate’s infinity-edge pool.
What distinguishes Kohanaiki from other storied Hawaiian enclaves is its balance of barefoot ease and polished service. Staff are present but discreet, amenities are refined without pretense, and the community attracts residents seeking privacy over spectacle. Hale Kai Mana fits this ethos seamlessly, offering all the comforts of a world-class resort with the tranquility of a private island home.
The Value of Design That Honors Place
At $23 million, Hale Kai Mana commands its record-setting price not simply because of scale or amenities, but because it represents a holistic philosophy of living. The estate is designed to honor its environment rather than dominate it, allowing the ocean, sky, and volcanic landscape to drive the experience. This commitment to place is part of what has fueled rising demand for luxury properties along Hawai‘i’s Kona Coast — buyers are seeking homes that offer both connection and escape, rootedness and refinement.
For many, the lure of Hawai‘i is emotional rather than logistical. It is a place where nature is not an accessory but a protagonist, and where architectural simplicity can yield extraordinary impact. Hale Kai Mana captures that interplay beautifully, elevating the everyday with design that feels both intentional and innately Hawaiian.
