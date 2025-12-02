What Makes a $23 Million Home on Hawai‘i’s Kona Coast Truly Unrepeatable?

Situated along the 15th tee of the Rees Jones–designed championship golf course, the seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath estate spans a generous 1.27 acres. At first glance, Hale Kai Mana appears to float between the lava fields, the Pacific horizon, and a tapestry of palms and sculpted greenery. Its name — House of the Strength of the Ocean — feels earned rather than assigned. The winds soften here, the light bends into long strokes across the lawn, and the home’s linear architecture draws that serenity inward. It is equal parts retreat, resort, and private sanctuary, conceived for a lifestyle where days stretch seamlessly from morning swims to sunset gatherings.