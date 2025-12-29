Inside The Abaco Club’s New Bay Club and $350 Million Transformation in The Bahamas
A new chapter is unfolding at The Abaco Club. The recently opened Bay Club introduces a central beachfront gathering place to the 500-acre private club on Great Abaco Island, marking one of the most significant milestones in a $350 million transformation that stands among the largest recent private club investments in the Caribbean.
Opened in fall 2025, the Bay Club brings a fresh focal point to the community while reinforcing The Abaco Club’s commitment to design-led amenities, lifestyle-driven real estate, and thoughtful integration with its natural surroundings.
The Bay Club Takes Shape Along Winding Bay
Set along the club’s pristine two-mile stretch of white sand beach, the Bay Club is designed as an all-day destination for members. At its heart is an expansive pool complex featuring dedicated 25-meter lap lanes, a kids pool, and a jacuzzi, all positioned steps from the shoreline. A beachside bar serves toes-in-the-sand cocktails, reinforcing the easy flow between water, leisure, and social spaces.
The amenity-rich clubhouse anchors the experience. The first floor includes a relaxed lounge, an outdoor cigar lounge, a cinema, and a game room outfitted with classic arcade games and shuffleboard. A boutique adds a retail element, while an exclusive adults-only member lounge designed by Pembrooke & Ives offers a more private retreat.
Upstairs, the members lounge embraces Bahamian culture through natural textures and a coastal palette of oceanic blues and greens, accented by pops of pink and sun-washed neutrals. A custom bar and lounge area open onto a wraparound terrace, where intimate seating and firepits frame sweeping views of Winding Bay, making the space as suited for sunset gatherings as it is for late evening conversations.
New Neighborhoods Redefine Island Living
Alongside the Bay Club, The Abaco Club continues to expand its residential offerings with two distinct communities that speak to different styles of island living.
The Cays Reserve follows the complete sellout of The Cays Phase 1 and introduces a limited collection of 19 beachfront residences fronting the calm waters of Winding Bay. Set within a picturesque coconut lawn, the homes are intentionally secluded, blending seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. Floorplans range from two to four bedrooms, with pricing starting at $4.15 million, and emphasize indoor-outdoor living that mirrors the rhythms of the island.
The Green, the club’s newest neighborhood, shifts the focus inland while maintaining strong lifestyle connectivity. This enclave of turnkey golf-front homes sits directly on the 14th hole of the course. The three-bedroom cottages feature interior packages by Restoration Hardware and offer views over the fairways with convenient access to racquet sports at The Stables, the El Diablo putting course, and Wake Field sports field. Residences in The Green start at $3.1 million.
The Stables Expands the Racquet Scene
Newly opened in December 2025, The Stables adds another layer to the club’s amenity portfolio. The racquet facility includes four tennis courts and four padel courts, reflecting the growing popularity of the sport among private club communities.
A racquet pro shop is housed within the historic original stable building, preserving a sense of place while introducing modern function. Surrounding the courts is a three-acre park featuring a 50,000-square-foot pond and finishing dock, creating a setting that feels both active and restorative.
A New Center of Gravity in the Caribbean
With the debut of the Bay Club, expanded real estate offerings, and the opening of The Stables, The Abaco Club continues to position itself as a design-forward private community shaped by thoughtful investment and long-term vision. The latest additions do not simply add amenities, but reframe how members gather, live, and connect with the landscape, setting a new standard for private club life in The Bahamas.
