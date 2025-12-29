Inside The Abaco Club’s New Bay Club and $350 Million Transformation in The Bahamas

The Green, the club’s newest neighborhood, shifts the focus inland while maintaining strong lifestyle connectivity. This enclave of turnkey golf-front homes sits directly on the 14th hole of the course. The three-bedroom cottages feature interior packages by Restoration Hardware and offer views over the fairways with convenient access to racquet sports at The Stables, the El Diablo putting course, and Wake Field sports field. Residences in The Green start at $3.1 million.