Less Square Footage, More Intention: Luxury Real Estate Embraces the Art of Living Smaller

“Less” is quickly becoming the most coveted luxury in real estate. According to recent U.S. Census Bureau data, the average new home size declined from 2,314 square feet in Q4 2022 to 2,169 square feet in Q4 2024, signaling a meaningful shift in buyer priorities. For today’s luxury purchaser, especially those investing in second homes and resort communities, the appeal lies in residences that prioritize thoughtful design, lock-and-leave convenience, and effortless ownership. These homes prove that a smaller footprint does not mean sacrificing experience. Instead, it often enhances it.