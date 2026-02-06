Luxury Living Goes to Work: The Rise of Residential Coworking Spaces in High-End Developments

Designed with March and White Design, the coworking space balances creativity and calm through material details like mosaic tile, wood millwork, and layered wall coverings. The layout is divided into three zones: a reservable private conference room, a relaxed lounge with plush seating for informal collaboration, and traditional workstations intended for deep focus. A social area with a kitchenette and complimentary coffee bar adds flexibility, allowing the space to transition into private gatherings, cocktail events, or artwork reveals that feel right at home in Wynwood.