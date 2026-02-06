Luxury Living Goes to Work: The Rise of Residential Coworking Spaces in High-End Developments

Luxury real estate has always followed how people live. Now, it is responding to how they work. As remote and hybrid schedules become a permanent fixture, developers are shifting focus away from traditional amenity checklists and investing in something far more practical. Professional-grade coworking spaces designed to live just steps from home.
According to a recent National Multifamily Housing Council and Grace Hill survey, nearly half of respondents expressed interest in shared workspaces within their residential buildings. That demand is reshaping design priorities nationwide. Former business centers are being transformed into polished coworking lounges, private offices, and flexible environments that support focused work, collaboration, and community, all without the commute.
Located in the heart of Miami’s Art District, The Cloud One Hotel & Residences Wynwood introduces a new hybrid of residential living and hotel-style services to the neighborhood. As the first ground-up U.S. development from the German lifestyle hotel brand, the project brings a distinctly European approach to design, flexibility, and daily living.
The building’s exterior is marked by large-scale murals curated by Goldman Global Arts, the creative force behind Wynwood Walls, tying the property directly into its cultural surroundings. Inside, residents have access to a dedicated coworking studio reserved exclusively for homeowners, separate from hotel guests.
Designed with March and White Design, the coworking space balances creativity and calm through material details like mosaic tile, wood millwork, and layered wall coverings. The layout is divided into three zones: a reservable private conference room, a relaxed lounge with plush seating for informal collaboration, and traditional workstations intended for deep focus. A social area with a kitchenette and complimentary coffee bar adds flexibility, allowing the space to transition into private gatherings, cocktail events, or artwork reveals that feel right at home in Wynwood.
Steps from Wynwood Walls, the environment encourages daily inspiration while offering a professional setting that supports serious work.
Set across 184 acres between Biscayne Boulevard and Biscayne Bay, SoLé Mia is redefining the idea of a master-planned luxury community in North Miami Beach. With direct access to Oleta River State Park and its own seven-acre swimmable Crystal Lagoon, the development blends nature, wellness, and residential life at scale.
Coworking plays a central role in that lifestyle. Many residents are self-employed, and some have launched multiple businesses directly from the community’s workspaces. These environments are designed to feel open and energizing, with abundant natural light and views overlooking the lagoon and sandy beaches.
The coworking offerings include a range of setups, from complimentary private offices to shared tables and reservable rooms. State-of-the-art technology supports modern business needs, including video conferencing and intuitive control systems, making the spaces practical for both solo work and team collaboration.
Here, the workday is framed by water views and walkable amenities, reinforcing the idea that productivity does not need to feel disconnected from quality of life.
In Jersey City’s Newport neighborhood, Bisby brings a refined approach to coworking within a luxury rental setting. Developed by LeFrak, the 34-story tower is home to 385 residences and a two-level coworking center designed to support both quiet concentration and group collaboration.
The space is defined by dramatic double-height windows that flood the interiors with light, creating a sense of openness uncommon in traditional office environments. A mix of quiet work areas, flexible seating, and meeting-friendly layouts allows residents to move easily between tasks throughout the day.
Designed by Minno & Wasko, with interiors and amenities by Woods Bagot, Bisby’s coworking environment reflects the broader lifestyle-driven vision of the building. It complements waterfront living while offering a professional setting that feels intentional, not improvised.
