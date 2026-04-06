Real Estate

“Breezy Oaks” Hits the Miami Market at $17.999 Million with Private Grottos and 14 Acres of Preserved Land

A Rare Tropical Farm Estate in South Miami Blends Coral Rock Artistry, Freshwater Grottos, and Long-Term Development Potential
Emerald grotto pool with waterfall and palms in tropical estate
The main freshwater grotto at Breezy Oaks reveals an emerald pool framed by coral rock, cascading waterfalls, and lush tropical canopyJill Eber / 1 Oak Studios
5 min read

A property that feels worlds away from Miami’s glass towers has entered the market. Known as “Breezy Oaks,” the 14.38-acre estate is listed for $17.999 million, offering a landscape defined less by architecture and more by its natural composition.

Located at 14900 and 15000 SW 200th Street, the property sits within a rare Florida Pine Preserve, a setting that shapes the experience from the moment of arrival.

Represented by Jill Eber of The Jills Zeder Group, the estate belongs to David Wallack, CEO of Mango’s Tropical Café in Miami Beach and Orlando.

Yellow farmhouse nestled within lush tropical landscaping and mature oak trees in South Miami
“Breezy Oaks,” a rare 14-acre tropical farm estate in South Miami, blends preserved pine forest, coral rock artistry, and a secluded farmhouse settingJill Eber / 1 Oak Studios

Arrival Framed by Craft and Landscape

The approach to Breezy Oaks sets the tone early. Coral rock pillars rise at the entrance, paired with sculpted copper gates designed by artist Kim Brandell.

A winding driveway follows, lined with coral rock and shaded by mature oak trees and dense tropical foliage. The transition feels gradual, with each turn pulling further away from the pace of the city.

At the heart of the property sits a three-bedroom, three-bathroom farmhouse spanning 3,362 square feet. Surrounded by oaks, the home maintains a modest footprint relative to the land, allowing the environment to remain the primary focus.

Pathway to yellow house through lush tropical garden
Palm-lined path leading to the farmhouse, surrounded by dense tropical vegetation and shade canopyJill Eber / 1 Oak Studios

A Living Landscape Designed to Sustain Itself

The western portion of the estate unfolds into a three-acre rock pine preserve, layered with native plants, winding paths, and towering pines.

Elsewhere, a working grove introduces a different rhythm. Mango, avocado, and citrus trees contribute to the property’s agricultural dimension, while an on-site bee colony produces honey, reinforcing its self-sustaining character.

This balance between curated land and natural growth defines the property’s identity. It feels both maintained and untouched, a rare combination in South Florida.

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The Grottos That Define the Estate

Narrow tropical waterway surrounded by palms and dense greenery
Winding freshwater grotto canal framed by palms, coral rock edges, and layered tropical plantingJill Eber / 1 Oak Studios

The defining feature of Breezy Oaks lies in its three freshwater coral rock grottos, each sourced from the Floridian aquifer and shaped by coral rock artisan Ben Bistrong of Jungle B’s Landscaping.

These structures carry additional significance. They are noted as Bistrong’s final and most ambitious grotto works, giving them both artistic and historical weight.

The Main Grotto

Tropical grotto pool with clear green water and surrounding foliage
Freshwater coral rock grotto with emerald pool, sandy edge, and lush vegetation creating a private oasisJill Eber / 1 Oak Studios

At the center, the Main Grotto anchors the property. Coral stone stairs lead upward to a 23-foot peak overlooking the pool below, while multiple waterfalls create a continuous cascade.

Two white sandy beach areas soften the edges of the space, and a hidden cave sits beneath one of the larger waterfalls. Above, a winding slide and jumping points introduce a more playful element. The water itself is home to koi fish and cichlids, adding movement beneath the surface.

The East Grotto

On the far side of the property, the East Grotto offers a quieter counterpart. A natural freshwater pool is paired with a beach-style lounging area and framed by cascading water features.

Here, small vegetarian tilapia move through the water, reinforcing the sense of a contained ecosystem.

The Hidden Grotto

Positioned between the two, the Hidden Grotto introduces a different form. Its elongated, lap-style design creates a more linear swimming experience, with multiple entry points formed from coral stone steps.

Together, the three grottos form a sequence of spaces that shift in scale and mood, each offering a distinct way to engage with the landscape.

Land, Flexibility, and Future Potential

Open grassy field with palms and greenhouse structure in tropical setting
Expansive green lawn with palms and agricultural structure showcasing the estate’s open land and development potentialJill Eber / 1 Oak Studios

Beyond its existing features, Breezy Oaks carries notable flexibility. The property offers potential for future development and may be rezoned for commercial use, opening a range of possibilities depending on the buyer’s vision.

An expansive open lawn on the east side supports recreation or large-scale gatherings, while a separate storage structure provides space for equipment and operations.

There is also the option to expand. An additional 29.20 acres of contiguous land is available for purchase at $6 million, bringing the total potential footprint to 43.58 acres.

A Private Setting with Regional Access

Sunset aerial over tropical estate with dense greenery and farmland
Aerial view of Breezy Oaks estate at sunset revealing expansive preserved land, groves, and surrounding South Miami landscapeJill Eber / 1 Oak Studios

Despite its sense of isolation, Breezy Oaks remains connected. Located near the Florida Turnpike, the estate offers access to Miami, Homestead, and the Florida Keys within approximately 45 minutes.

That balance between accessibility and seclusion defines its appeal. It is a property that feels removed without being remote.

A Landscape That Speaks for Itself

Decorative metal gate with tree design and coral rock pillars in tropical setting
Custom coral rock and copper entrance gate at Breezy Oaks featuring sculptural tree designJill Eber / 1 Oak Studios

“‘Breezy Oaks’ is truly a magical tropical oasis in South Florida, defined by its remarkable 14.38 acres, exceptional privacy, and rare natural beauty,” said Eber. “With three captivating spring-fed grottos, a canopy of majestic oaks, native pine trees, and a flourishing grove of fruit trees, this legacy property offers a very unique development opportunity where you can combine a private estate, equestrian retreat, and agricultural haven, all while preserving the integrity and tranquility of its natural surroundings.”

“'Breezy Oaks' is a tropical farm oasis in every sense of the word,” added Wallack. “From the moment you arrive, the serenity of this property takes over — the sounds of the waterfalls, the rustling of the pines, the stillness of the land. It is a true sanctuary.”

In a market often defined by waterfront high-rises and manicured estates, Breezy Oaks offers a different narrative. One where the land itself carries the story, and the experience is shaped by what has been preserved.
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