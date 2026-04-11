Harbor Steps, Heritage Layers: A $21.5M Martha’s Vineyard Estate Rewrites In-Town Living

In Edgartown, where proximity to the harbor often comes at the expense of scale, a newly listed estate is challenging expectations. Offered at $21,500,000, Edgartown Compound by Patrick Ahearn stands as one of the largest in-town properties on Martha’s Vineyard, spanning two lots just moments from Edgartown Harbor.
Originally built in 1835 and reimagined by architect Patrick Ahearn, the residence carries a distinct sense of continuity. Its historic framework remains intact, yet every detail has been reconsidered to support a more contemporary way of living.
The estate unfolds across 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, structured as a compound that accommodates both entertaining and everyday life without compromise.
Inside the main residence, oak floors and nickel board walls set a warm, tailored tone, while refined hardware and premium appliances reinforce the home’s attention to detail. A central living room with a fireplace opens directly onto a screened patio, creating a natural transition between indoor and outdoor spaces.
The kitchen reflects a similar level of intention. Outfitted with dual dishwashers, refrigerator drawers, a wine refrigerator, and a plumbed Miele coffee bar, it is built for both scale and precision. A custom brass and glass bar adds another layer of flexibility, easily converting into a secondary kitchen when needed.
The main level is anchored by two en-suite bedrooms positioned in opposite wings, offering privacy within the home’s larger footprint. Additional spaces include a secondary living room with a gas fireplace, a dining room finished with seagrass wallpaper, a walk-in pantry, and a mudroom designed for the rhythms of coastal living.
Upstairs, the primary suite functions as a private retreat, complete with its own balcony and two spa-inspired bathrooms. Three additional en-suite guest rooms and a dedicated laundry room complete the level.
The third floor introduces a more playful note, with a nautical-themed bunk room featuring four built-in beds and a full bath, a nod to the island’s heritage while still aligned with the home’s elevated design language.
The lower level extends the home’s functionality with two additional en-suite bedrooms, a media room, a wine cellar, and another laundry area. These spaces offer flexibility for hosting, longer stays, or multigenerational living, all while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic throughout the property.
Positioned just moments from Edgartown Harbor, the estate benefits from immediate access to some of Martha’s Vineyard’s most sought-after dining and shopping destinations. Yet within its own footprint, the property offers a sense of separation that feels increasingly rare in an in-town setting.
This balance between access and privacy is part of what defines the property’s appeal. It delivers the convenience of location without sacrificing space or design integrity.
Represented by Alyssa Halisky of Wallace & Co Sotheby’s International Realty, the estate captures a particular moment in luxury real estate where history and modern living are no longer treated as opposing ideas.
Instead, they are layered together with care. Here, a home built in 1835 continues to evolve, offering a setting that feels grounded in its origins while fully aligned with how people live today.
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