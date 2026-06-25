Tokyo's Quiet Ascent: Why Global Buyers Are Moving Into Japan's Luxury Property Market

Tokyo has become one of the most closely watched luxury property markets in the world, and the buyers driving that attention increasingly arrive from outside Japan. The average new condominium in the city's 23 central wards reached a record ¥137.84 million in fiscal 2025, an 18.5 percent rise over the prior year and the third consecutive year above the ¥100 million threshold, according to figures reported by The Japan Times. The logic for a globally mobile buyer is direct: a soft yen, full ownership rights for foreigners, and prime addresses that still trade well below comparable space in London, New York, or Hong Kong. For affluent travelers who already know the city through its hotels and tasting menus, the question has shifted from where to stay to whether to own.