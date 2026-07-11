Real Estate

ALINA Residences Boca Raton Joins Forbes Travel Guide's New Hospitality Program

The development is one of seven communities nationwide selected as luxury residential living increasingly borrows its standards from hotels.
Aerial view of ALINA Residences Boca Raton beside the golf course and coastline
ALINA Residences Boca Raton brings Forbes Travel Guide hospitality standards to luxury livingPhoto Courtesy of ALINA Residences Boca Raton
2 min read

At a Glance

  • ALINA Residences Boca Raton has been selected as one of the first seven communities nationwide for Forbes Travel Guide's new Hospitality Program.

  • The selection reflects a broader trend of residential developments adopting hospitality-industry service standards.

Private terrace with spa and outdoor entertaining at ALINA Residences
Expansive outdoor living elevates the private residence experiencePhoto Courtesy of ALINA Residences Boca Raton

Luxury residential buyers increasingly expect their building to run like a hotel, and Forbes Travel Guide's newest program is a direct response: rating residential communities the same way it rates hotels and spas.

What the Designation Covers

Modern ALINA Residences Boca Raton lobby with sculptural chandelier and living wall
The ALINA lobby reflects hospitality-inspired luxury designPhoto Courtesy of ALINA Residences Boca Raton

ALINA Residences Boca Raton has been selected as one of the program's first seven communities, according to the property. Forbes Travel Guide has spent decades building a rating system for hotels and spas based on unannounced, anonymous evaluations; extending that framework to residential communities gives buyers a third-party benchmark for service standards that has not previously existed outside the hotel sector.

Why Hospitality Standards Are Reshaping Residential Buying

The shift toward hospitality-run residential buildings is not new, but a formal rating program marks a maturing of the category. Buyers evaluating a nine-figure residential purchase increasingly weigh service delivery, staffing and amenity operations alongside architecture and unit finishes, and a recognized third-party standard gives developers a way to prove those claims rather than simply asserting them in marketing materials.

Luxury balcony at ALINA Residences with golf course views
Private terrace views overlook Boca Raton's golf course and skylinePhoto Courtesy of ALINA Residences Boca Raton
Aerial view of ALINA Residences Boca Raton beside the golf course and coastline
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