ALINA Residences Boca Raton Joins Forbes Travel Guide's New Hospitality Program

ALINA Residences Boca Raton has been selected as one of the first seven communities nationwide for Forbes Travel Guide's new Hospitality Program.
The selection reflects a broader trend of residential developments adopting hospitality-industry service standards.
Luxury residential buyers increasingly expect their building to run like a hotel, and Forbes Travel Guide's newest program is a direct response: rating residential communities the same way it rates hotels and spas.
ALINA Residences Boca Raton has been selected as one of the program's first seven communities, according to the property. Forbes Travel Guide has spent decades building a rating system for hotels and spas based on unannounced, anonymous evaluations; extending that framework to residential communities gives buyers a third-party benchmark for service standards that has not previously existed outside the hotel sector.
The shift toward hospitality-run residential buildings is not new, but a formal rating program marks a maturing of the category. Buyers evaluating a nine-figure residential purchase increasingly weigh service delivery, staffing and amenity operations alongside architecture and unit finishes, and a recognized third-party standard gives developers a way to prove those claims rather than simply asserting them in marketing materials.
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