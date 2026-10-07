Corinthia Is Bringing a New Ultra-Luxury Address to Grace Bay

At a Glance
Grace Bay has long been one of the Caribbean's most coveted addresses, but the newest Corinthia project is notable for something that is becoming increasingly difficult to find: undeveloped beachfront.
Corinthia Group has announced plans for Corinthia Turks & Caicos, an ultra-luxury hotel and branded residential development planned for a beachfront parcel on Grace Bay. Developed in partnership with Carolina Partners Ltd., the project will combine a 50-suite Corinthia hotel with a collection of fully serviced branded residences, including beachfront villas, casitas and condominiums.
Corinthia says the site represents the last remaining undeveloped beachfront parcel along this particular stretch of Grace Bay. Construction is currently expected to begin in 2027, subject to formal planning approval. The project is being developed through Corinthia Real Estate Ventures, the group's real estate investment and development arm, with Corinthia Hotels expected to manage the completed resort.
For Turks & Caicos, the significance is not simply another luxury hotel. It is another example of the island's evolution toward integrated hospitality and residential destinations.
The development is being conceived as more than a traditional resort with hotel rooms.
The centerpiece will be the 50-suite Corinthia hotel, accompanied by fully serviced residences designed for buyers who want the services and infrastructure of a luxury resort incorporated into a private residence. The residential collection is planned to include beachfront villas, casitas, and condominiums, creating several formats within the same destination.
Amenities are expected to include a spa and wellness center, multiple swimming pools, a beach club, signature restaurants, retail, and padel courts. Corinthia also describes a program of curated lifestyle experiences designed to extend the destination beyond the traditional hotel stay.
That combination reflects a broader direction in luxury hospitality. The resort is no longer necessarily a place where guests simply sleep, dine, and use the pool. Increasingly, the property itself is designed as a complete lifestyle environment, with wellness, sports, dining, social spaces, and residences operating together.
The design concept is closely tied to the landscape rather than attempting to impose an unrelated architectural identity on it.
According to Corinthia, the architectural vision takes inspiration from the calm, shallow waters of the Caicos Banks, with an emphasis on understated design, natural ventilation and a strong connection between indoor and outdoor living.
That approach is particularly relevant on Grace Bay, where the beachfront is itself one of the property's defining assets. Rather than treating the ocean as scenery viewed from behind glass, the development is being planned around the relationship between architecture, landscape and the coastal environment.
Corinthia describes the project as an effort to maximize the value of the beachfront setting while integrating the architecture and landscape with the natural surroundings.
In practical terms, that means the setting is intended to be part of the experience rather than simply the backdrop.
The Turks & Caicos project also illustrates how important branded residences have become to Corinthia's expansion strategy.
The company's current development platform states that branded residential properties are a pivotal component of its portfolio and that 50% of its development pipeline comprises branded residential components. Corinthia's existing and announced portfolio includes hotel and residence projects across Europe, the Middle East and other international markets.
The appeal for developers and buyers is relatively straightforward. A luxury hotel brand can bring an established identity, hospitality infrastructure and service model to a residential project. Owners, meanwhile, can acquire a residence associated with a hospitality brand while gaining access to services and amenities that would be difficult to replicate in a conventional condominium or private villa community.
For Corinthia, the model also creates a way to extend the brand beyond hotel rooms.
The residence becomes another expression of the Corinthia experience.
The project brings together Corinthia's development and hospitality expertise with a family that has maintained a connection to the site for decades.
According to the announcement, Karen Cummings, a managing member of Carolina Partners Ltd., first visited Turks & Caicos more than 25 years ago. Her family subsequently acquired the initial parcel and additional parcels over the following 25 years, assembling the beachfront property that is now being developed.
The partnership with Corinthia is therefore the culmination of a long-term land strategy rather than a recently assembled development site.
Corinthia Group CEO Simon Naudi described the partnership as bringing together the Cummings family's connection to Turks & Caicos with Corinthia's development and hotel-management capabilities. Marcus Pisani and Alex Chazkel, managing partners of Corinthia Real Estate Ventures, are leading the development effort for C-REV.
That local ownership history gives the project a different starting point from a developer simply acquiring an available beachfront parcel and building a resort.
The Turks & Caicos project is particularly important for Corinthia Real Estate Ventures because it represents the development arm's entry into North America.
Corinthia already has a presence in the region through The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel in New York, and the brand's broader development pipeline continues to expand internationally. Corinthia's current portfolio lists The Surrey as a managed property with 100 rooms and 14 residences, while the company has also announced developments in markets including Qatar, Riyadh, the Maldives, Malta and Dubai.
The Turks & Caicos project adds a very different type of property to that portfolio.
Instead of a historic urban hotel, Corinthia is moving into a Caribbean beachfront environment where the hotel and residences are being conceived together from the beginning. That makes the project both a geographic expansion and another test of the branded-residential model.
For C-REV, the company says the development is intended to be the first in a series of high-profile projects it is bringing forward in North America.
The development arrives at an interesting moment for luxury Caribbean real estate. The most desirable properties are increasingly being marketed around privacy, service and a turnkey lifestyle rather than simply square footage and beachfront access.
Branded residences fit naturally into that equation.
A private villa or condominium within a professionally managed resort can offer something a standalone residence cannot easily reproduce: access to hospitality infrastructure and services without requiring the owner to operate an entire private property. The hotel component also creates a social and service ecosystem around the residences.
Corinthia's own development strategy reflects this shift. The company says its branded residences are becoming a cornerstone of the portfolio, with residential components representing half of its current pipeline.
Turks & Caicos provides a particularly natural setting for the model because the destination already has a strong luxury-residential market alongside its resort industry.
The new project essentially combines those two worlds.
There is still a significant amount of development work ahead.
The project is currently progressing toward formal planning approval, with construction expected to begin in 2027. Corinthia has not announced a final opening date in its current project announcement.
That timeline also means the final property will remain subject to the planning and development process. For now, the confirmed vision is a 50-suite Corinthia hotel, branded residences, extensive resort amenities and a design intended to respond directly to the Grace Bay setting.
What is already clear is the scale of the opportunity.
A significant beachfront parcel that has remained assembled for decades is moving toward development under one of Europe's established luxury hospitality brands. The result will bring together hotel guests, residential owners, restaurants, wellness, recreation and beach life within a single destination.
For Grace Bay, that adds another chapter to the evolution of one of the Caribbean's most recognizable luxury addresses.
For Corinthia, it represents something potentially more significant: the beginning of a new North American chapter for its real estate development ambitions.
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