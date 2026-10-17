PALMA Beverly Hills Brings Five-Star Service To Luxury Leasing

At a Glance
For generations, luxury residential living has been closely associated with ownership. PALMA Beverly Hills is part of a growing effort to separate the idea of luxury from the requirement to own the property, offering residents the opportunity to lease a highly serviced home while maintaining many of the conveniences traditionally associated with five-star hospitality. Located on North Palm Drive in Beverly Hills, PALMA describes itself as a full-service, for-lease residential property designed around the intersection of home and hospitality. Its residences combine contemporary interiors, private outdoor spaces, and resort-style amenities with services intended to make daily life easier.
That distinction is central to PALMA's proposition. Rather than simply providing an upscale apartment with a collection of amenities, the property has built its identity around service. Residents can have access to an executive house car, housekeeping, dog walking and pet care, personal training, in-home spa services, private chef and meal preparation, dry cleaning and laundry, airport transportation, and other on-demand services. The property also provides a dedicated lifestyle and service team. PALMA's current service offering even includes daily breakfast, curated resident events and exclusive partnerships, extending the experience beyond what is typically associated with a conventional luxury rental.
Behind that approach is Jenny Monir, Strategic Advisor and Grand Development Consultant at PALMA Beverly Hills. Her role reflects the property's effort to position itself as more than a collection of high-end residences. Monir's work spans luxury hospitality, branding, marketing, and experiential design, with a focus on creating resident experiences and strategic partnerships that connect real estate with the expectations of a luxury lifestyle brand. Her perspective is particularly relevant to PALMA because the property's differentiator is not limited to architecture or interior finishes. The goal is to make service itself part of the residential product.
That philosophy is visible throughout PALMA's presentation. The company describes its residences as places where hospitality meets home, while its service model is built around anticipating everyday needs rather than simply responding to maintenance requests. A resident can arrange transportation, housekeeping, personal training, pet care, or other services through the property instead of coordinating each provider independently. The result is a model closer to a boutique hospitality operation, but with the privacy, permanence, and personal space associated with a private residence.
Inside the residences, PALMA takes a similarly polished approach. The property offers one- and two-bedroom homes with floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies and terraces, wide-plank wood flooring, and refined finishes. Kitchens feature Calacatta marble waterfall islands and countertops alongside integrated Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, while the bathrooms are designed as spa-inspired retreats with premium fixtures, walk-in glass showers or soaking tubs. The design language draws from mid-century modernism, emphasizing natural light, clean lines, and a connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Residence B1 sits at the top end of PALMA's current rental offering at $16,500 per month. The two-bedroom residence includes a spacious primary suite, generous walk-in closet, private balcony, and chef's kitchen with Calacatta marble countertops, waterfall detailing, and Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. The combination illustrates the property's larger proposition: residents are not simply paying for square footage and a Beverly Hills address. They are paying for a finished environment and an operating model intended to eliminate some of the daily responsibilities that come with maintaining a luxury home.
The property's amenities are designed to make leaving home less necessary. PALMA features a rooftop retreat with space for dining and relaxing, panoramic views, and an outdoor fitness area with functional training equipment.
Wellness facilities include infrared saunas and hot and cold plunges, while a professional-grade fitness studio and steam shower provide additional options for residents focused on health and recovery. A dedicated Zen Lounge adds another space intended for relaxation rather than conventional socializing.
The rooftop is particularly important to the property's identity because it changes the relationship between private residence and shared amenity. Instead of treating fitness, wellness, and outdoor space as secondary features tucked into a residential building, PALMA incorporates them into the lifestyle proposition. Residents can move from their apartment to a rooftop workout, cold plunge, or outdoor meal without leaving the property. Combined with the service team, house car, and concierge offerings, those amenities create an environment designed around convenience, wellness, and access.
Luxury residential buildings have offered amenities for years, but PALMA's emphasis is on what happens between those amenities. Its service program includes an executive chauffeur, secure parking, on-site concierge services, package delivery assistance, housekeeping, dog walking and pet care, personal training and fitness classes, black-car airport transportation and even furniture rental services. The property also offers private chef and meal preparation and in-home spa services.
That range of services speaks to a particular type of resident: someone who values time and convenience as much as the physical characteristics of the home. Instead of viewing a residence solely as an asset or a place to sleep, PALMA treats it as a platform for an organized lifestyle. The resident does not necessarily have to arrange every service separately or maintain the same network of vendors that might be required when managing a private luxury home. For someone who travels frequently or simply wants fewer household responsibilities, that difference can become part of the value proposition.
Location is another major component of the experience. PALMA's residences are located at 333 and 350 North Palm Drive, on a residential street near the Beverly Hills Tennis Club and within reach of the Golden Triangle. The property's own neighborhood guide highlights the area's concentration of luxury hotels, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, putting residents close to many of the institutions associated with Beverly Hills.
That creates an interesting contrast. PALMA is designed to provide a highly serviced environment without requiring residents to live inside a traditional hotel. At the same time, its Beverly Hills location provides access to a broader ecosystem of luxury hospitality and retail. The result is a residential model that borrows from hotels without attempting to become one. The apartment remains the private home, while the services, amenities and location provide many of the conveniences associated with a hotel-based lifestyle.
The appeal of this model extends beyond people who simply cannot decide whether they want to buy. Luxury leasing can provide flexibility for executives relocating to Los Angeles, individuals who travel frequently, families testing a neighborhood before committing to a purchase or residents who prefer not to tie substantial capital to a single property. PALMA's model adds another consideration: the possibility of renting without giving up the level of service that buyers often associate with owning a high-end home or joining an exclusive residential club.
At $16,500 per month, Residence B1 is clearly positioned at the upper end of the rental market. Current listings for PALMA show residences ranging from approximately $10,500 to $16,500 per month, depending on the floor plan and unit, with one- and two-bedroom options available. (Apartments.com) For residents operating at that level of the market, the calculation is not necessarily about finding the least expensive way to live in Beverly Hills. It is about deciding which combination of space, location, service, flexibility, and convenience has the greatest value for the way they live.
PALMA Beverly Hills represents a broader evolution in luxury residential development, where the distinction between a residence and a hospitality experience is becoming increasingly fluid. The physical elements remain important: marble kitchens, premium appliances, private balconies, spa-inspired bathrooms, and expansive windows all contribute to the experience. But PALMA's larger proposition is that luxury also means having someone else handle the details.
For Jenny Monir and the PALMA team, that places service at the center of the residential experience rather than treating it as an optional extra. Housekeeping, transportation, wellness, pet care, dining and concierge assistance become components of the home itself. In a city where luxury is often measured by location, architecture and square footage, PALMA is adding another metric: how effortlessly a residence can support the life taking place inside it. (Palma Beverly Hills)
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