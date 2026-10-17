PALMA Beverly Hills Brings Five-Star Service To Luxury Leasing

That range of services speaks to a particular type of resident: someone who values time and convenience as much as the physical characteristics of the home. Instead of viewing a residence solely as an asset or a place to sleep, PALMA treats it as a platform for an organized lifestyle. The resident does not necessarily have to arrange every service separately or maintain the same network of vendors that might be required when managing a private luxury home. For someone who travels frequently or simply wants fewer household responsibilities, that difference can become part of the value proposition.