95 Madison Residences Introduces a New Chapter for a 1912 Landmark: Luxury Residences in Historic NoMad, Manhattan

Emmet commissioned the well-respected architects John Stewart Barney and Stockton B. Colt, of the firm Barney & Colt, to design the building. At the time, terra cotta was highly fashionable, and the architects used it to dress the exterior in sculptures of extraordinary detail: theatrical muses, soldiers, lion-faced capitals. The firm’s elaborate creatures have watched New Yorkers go by for over 100 years. In 2018, the NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission officially designated The Emmet Building a landmark. The recent transformation to residential use went forward with approval from both the Community Board and the Landmarks Preservation Commission.