Building Your Legal Empire: A Guide to Launching and Growing Your Own Law Firm

You’ll need to grow your reputation, and while your skills as an attorney will help you do that, you can also build a reputable website to help with this. The truth is, there are probably a handful of lawyers in your vicinity that have clients already, so you’ll need to make your mark, and you can do this through using local attorney SEO .

This will involve you using Google My Business regularly so that when people in your area are searching for someone with your services, your business is listed. You’ll also need to make sure that your website is easy to navigate, clear and concise, and full of useful content for potentially worried clients to read through.

Building your reputation through your website will also help you rank on Google outside of local SEO, meaning you might end up having clients coming in from far and wide to seek the skills of someone like you.