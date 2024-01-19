The Ultimate End of Lease Cleaning Checklist
An end of lease move out clean can prove stressful for many renters. Not only are you undertaking the daunting task of moving homes, packing up everything you own and uprooting your home life, but you are also tasked with ensuring the property is back to its move in condition so that the bond is returned in full.
Your bond or security deposit is basically an assurance to your landlord that you will leave the leased property in the same condition that you found it. If the end of lease cleaning is not completed to a satisfactory standard, it is possible that you lose your bond or part of it.
Our end of lease cleaning checklist is at your disposal to ensure that you leave every corner of the place spotless - giving you the best chance at receiving your security deposit back.
Before you start cleaning
Before the cleaning begins, there are a few considerations to make and things to organise. Make sure you are adequately prepared before checking off our checklist tasks.
Consider a professional lease cleaner
Your best bet at receiving your security deposit in full is to hire a professional lease cleaner. Lease cleaners are experts in move-out and bond cleans, with a deep knowledge of all the tasks, supplies and equipment that are needed to complete a thorough cleaning that will ensure you get your bond back. Consider hiring if you want the job done right while you free up time to focus on the rest of the move.
Create a schedule
Time management is an important skill, and for a task as demanding as an end of lease clean, a carefully planned schedule is an important part of its success. If you plan on undertaking the clean without the help of a professional, we recommend that you set aside at least an entire day dedicated to cleaning, leaving week beyond before move out working around your schedule to complete any tasks that you didn’t get to on the big day.
Box up
If you can’t completely move out before beginning the lease clean, at least move furniture out of the property and and box everything up first. You need be able to reach every nook and cranney of the house if you intend on getting your bond back, so it is crucial that the property is clear and accessible.
Get supplies
Stock up on essential household cleaning equipment. Having the correct products and tools can make the process so much easier and faster. Here are some of our recommendations for the essentials:
All-purpose cleaner
Glass cleaner
Disinfectant spray or wipes
Floor cleaner (appropriate for your flooring type)
Bathroom cleaner
Sponges
Scrub brushes (different sizes for various surfaces)
Steel wool pads (for tough stains)
Microfiber cleaning cloths (for dusting and wiping surfaces)
Absorbent towels (for drying and larger cleaning tasks)
Microfiber mop or traditional mop
Broom and dustpan
Vacuum cleaner with attachments for carpets and upholstery
Large bucket for mixing solutions and carrying tools
Heavy-duty trash bags for disposing of waste during cleaning
Gloves to protect your hands
Feather duster or microfiber duster
Dusting spray for surfaces that need polishing
Window squeegee
Toilet brush
Our foolproof end of lease cleaning checklist
General Cleaning
Vacuum and scrub all floors, paying special attention to high-traffic areas
Spot clean to remove any visible marks or stains.
Dust and wipe down skirting boards to ensure a clean appearance
Spot-clean dirty walls to eliminate any visible blemishes
Steam clean carpets and upholstery if the property is furnished
Wipe down door handles and light switches for a hygienic touch
Dust light fittings, ceiling fans, and vents for a fresh and well-maintained look
Wash windows, including tracks and sills
Wipe blinds and curtain rails, and clean curtains
Kitchen Cleaning
Wipe down kitchen drawers, cabinets, and pantry shelves inside and out
Degrease and deep-clean the oven
Clean the stove hood filter and exhaust
Perform a deep clean of the fridge and freezer
Wipe and sanitize all countertops and other kitchen surfaces
Perform a deep cleaning of the dishwasher for optimal performance
Clean and sanitize the sink and tap, removing any limescale or stains.
Bathroom Cleaning
Remove soap scum and mold from taps, fittings, and bathroom walls
Conduct a deep grout clean and scrub floor and wall tiles
Perform a deep clean of the toilet, sink, and bath
Wash the shower curtain or wipe down shower walls
Clean mirrors to ensure a streak-free shine
Sweep, sanitize, and mop bathroom floors for a spotless finish.
Outdoor Cleaning
Mow the lawn for a neat and well-groomed exterior
Weed the garden to enhance curb appeal
Sweep or mop decks and patios for a clean outdoor space
Sanitize and deep clean outdoor bins
Remove any cobwebs for a pristine exterior
Sweep concrete areas to maintain cleanliness
Hopefully by following our comprehensive lease cleaning checklist, you can complete a successful deep clean and receive your bond back in full!
Remember to check with your landlord or real estate agent whether any additional cleaning tasks need to be performed that aren’t on our list - better to be safe than sorry!