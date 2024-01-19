The Ultimate End of Lease Cleaning Checklist

An end of lease move out clean can prove stressful for many renters. Not only are you undertaking the daunting task of moving homes, packing up everything you own and uprooting your home life, but you are also tasked with ensuring the property is back to its move in condition so that the bond is returned in full.

Your bond or security deposit is basically an assurance to your landlord that you will leave the leased property in the same condition that you found it. If the end of lease cleaning is not completed to a satisfactory standard, it is possible that you lose your bond or part of it.

Our end of lease cleaning checklist is at your disposal to ensure that you leave every corner of the place spotless - giving you the best chance at receiving your security deposit back.