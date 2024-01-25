High Fashion Through the Back Door
Fashion enthusiasts now have multiple options for buying their favorite brands at affordable prices. The circular fashion model is now an online phenomena so you can find exactly the item that you want for a price that you can afford with just a few swipes of your finger on your mobile screen.
Buying high quality brands for less than they go for at retail shops is as easy as a casino mobile login. Check out great designer resale sites where you can find exactly what you want through secondhand sales. Some of the best sites include:
Vestiaire Collective
The Vestiaire Collective showcases over 3 million pre-owned pieces, many of them at up to 70% off. More than 23 million shoppers peruse the online listings every week to find items that have been verified as authentic via the Vestiaire verification process.
You can also hunt for specific items and set email alerts so that you’ll be alerted if the item that you’re looking for becomes available. Keep your eye out for flash sales to keep your money going further. The site adds thousands of items every week.
Tradesy
Tradesy is an easy-to-use buy-and-sell marketplace for women. The site features women's clothing, shoes and accessories from designers that include Dior, Chanel and Louis Vuitton and brands like Lululemon. The Tradesy authentication team ensures that buyers get exactly what they expect to be paying for.
All sales include free shipping for buyers and sellers. The return policy clearly sets out a no return shipping fee policy that is meant to ensure that the buyer receives exactly what he/she wants.
Rites
Rites is a resale and luxury rental platform that features brands like Prada, Rixo, Stella McCartney, Reformation and Ganni. All items are available as rentals or sales. The site also features special charity sales where portions of the profits can be earmarked for non-profits.
Mercari
Mercari is a C2C (customer to customer) platform that features apparel and fashion products for women, men and children. The Mercari site also features electronic goods such as mobiles, computers, headphones, speakers, cameras, laptops and wearables as well as toys, hair and skin care products, vintage jewelry and accessories.
Additional items include handmade bags, purses and sports products. Mercari caters to 19 million monthly active users which allows it to maintain low fees. If a buyer wants certification of an item s/he can request it for a flat rate of $5 for each designer item submitted.
1stDibs
1stDibs aims to connect shoppers to items from trusted sellers who have been vetted by in-house experts. Items sold on 1stDibs include furniture, fine art, jewelry and fashion. Once you identify an object that interests you can negotiate a price for the item directly with the seller.
Thousands of new items are added every week so 1stDibs suggests that potential buyers watch the website to see what’s added and when.
Grailed
Grailed is an extensive online menswear shop with luxury menswear and limited editions. Customers are invited to view, buy or bid on high-end, gently-used menswear and streetwear including footwear. The Grailed Legit Check Services will authenticate any item for a small additional fee Grailed also features vintage women’s fashion.
Rotation
Rotation aims to encourage audiences to shop in a more sustainable manner by reselling luxury brands. Sale items include Stella McCartney bags, Dior Shoes and Bottega Veneta accessories and items from brands like De La Vali, Reformation, Ganni and Rixo. Rotation partners with Neta –a-Porter, a luxury retailer. In addition to the resale option customers can also use the site to identify items to rent.
Poshmark
Poshmark is one of the biggest resale online shopping platforms. You can buy or sell almost anything on Postmark including (but not restricted to) both designer and limited-edition goods.
Recently there have been incidents of sales of replicas and counterfeit items and checking the authenticity of an item can be challenging. Postmark says that it is committed to making the site more safe through its Posh Authenticate certification process.
The RealReal
The RealReal hosts more than 25 million members who use the site to shop for luxury women’s and men’s fashion, watches, art, homeware and fine jewelry.
RealReal is known for its rigorous authentication process. Fast fashion brands are banned from being listed on the RealReal platform. Sellers don’t pay a listing fee – rather the fee is added on to the cost of the item and is paid by the buyer upon purchase.
Cocoon
Cocoon is a luxury handbag rental site that works as a subscription service. Via your subscription you can rent different designer bags every month. Perfect for bag lovers who want to walk around with different handbags every few weeks.
Buying Tips
Buying second-hand luxury items can be tricky. You have to know what you’re doing, otherwise you can be taken for quite a lot of money.
There are some steps that you can take to protect yourself including purchasing from a trusted retailer, reading reviews about the site, comparing the prices with similar items on other sites, inspecting the listing and condition of the items, reading details descriptions of the item and asking for a certificate of authentication.
In addition to the experts who offer such services, either through the reseller sites or elsewhere, you can spot whether an item is authentic or not by comparing the item being sold with other similar items online or in store, asking a retail shop seller to authenticate the item and asking to see an original receipt/authenticity card.