5 Investments That Could Be More Affordable Than You Think

Some people assume that you already need a huge sum of money to start investing. However, this is untrue. There are some investments that you can get involved in with only a few dollars. A good example is putting money in a savings account.

Of course, having more money helps when pursuing certain types of investment. For example, you can’t buy a house with a few dollars or a Rolex watch. In fact, even many high interest savings accounts will require a minimum balance before they start paying you interest.

But just because you can’t start investing with a few dollars doesn’t mean that you necessarily need tens of thousands of bucks to get started. In fact, almost all forms of investment are accessible to those with less than $10,000 to invest - including options like real estate and art. This post delves more into these investments and how to do them affordably.