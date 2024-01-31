Protecting Your Feet: The Step-by-Step Guide to Podiatric Bliss

At the end of a long and challenging day, your feet deserve some TLC by way of an evening foot care regimen. Begin with a warm bath with Epsom salts or essential oils known for their relaxing properties, patting dry, and following it with an intensive moisturizer to hydrate and rejuvenate skin. To ease extra tenderness or promote circulation, take time out every evening to massage your feet with lotion. Slip into some soft, breathable socks so the cream can absorb properly while providing additional cushion. This simple ritual not only shows your appreciation for their hardworking nature, but is an important way to maintain their health and vitality.