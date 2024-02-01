15 Essential Tips: How to Travel Safely as a Student
Learn About Common Fraud SchemesMany students avoid traveling on their own. Meanwhile, solo travel is becoming increasingly popular. Yes, it is an incredible experience, but during such trips, you need to take care of your personal safety. In this article, we have collected tips that will help you stay safe and sound wherever you decide to go.
Learn About Common Fraud Schemes
There will always be people who want to profit from you. If you're lucky, you'll notice them right away. But there are a lot of professional scammers who aren’t easy to recognize. To take more time and explore common fraud scenarios in your country of choice, free up your busy schedule. Engaging can be a strategic move in this regard. Make a payment for essay and have your assignments taken care of. Then, you can use this time to study dangerous manipulations. While the authors are doing everything possible to make your work perfect, you can concentrate on the detailed preparations for your trip.
Save Emergency Numbers
If something happens, you may not have time to look up the number of the local police, ambulance, or embassy of your country. Write down this information in advance - it will definitely make you feel safer.
Explore the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Website
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs usually publishes countries and places that aren’t recommended for you to visit for reasons of epidemics, wars, and so on. For example, you shouldn’t travel to some countries due to volcanic activity, heavy rains, or military conflicts, etc. Even if you are traveling to a European country, it is better to study the ministry’s website in any case.
Don't Carry Valuables Around
It’s better not to take valuables because most bags are unsafe. If you don't have a special cut-resistant bag, it can easily be ripped. Most zippers can be opened with a sharp object, such as a pen. Also, avoid putting things in your back pockets.
Buy Insurance
In most cases, you can buy insurance online and it won’t take much time. It doesn’t have to cost a fortune to provide sufficient coverage either. Take this issue responsibly and choose insurance in advance. For this, outsource your homework to the and start exploring the reputation of the insurance company, its ratings and clients’ feedback.
Communicate With the Locals
Note that taxi drivers can be both excellent and terrible advisers. As for reception workers, you can trust them. Don’t be afraid to ask them which areas of the city are best to avoid, how much a taxi costs, and where is the best place to eat.
Share Your Plan with Your Loved Ones
Your friends and family should be aware of your travel plans. Also, let them know when you are supposed to return to your home country. Then, text them where you are from time to time.
Don't Share Important Information with Strangers
Don't tell all the details of your itinerary to people you’ve just met. If someone asks you this, better avoid answering - say you’re not sure yet or winging it. Create an impression of someone who knows the area quite well and is not traveling alone.
Don't Save On Your Safety
If you don't have much money, you'll probably want to save more. But cheap hostels aren’t always safe. Some of them don’t have locks on the doors. Budget flights often take place late at night.
Sometimes it's better to spend a little more money and stay in a better accommodation and choose a more convenient flight. Or reschedule your trip until you have saved enough money.
Stay Confident
Walk with your back straight and don’t be absent-minded. Let your look be calm. When you appear confident, potential attackers can sense it in your body language.
Tell Your Bank About Your Trip
Make sure your bank is informed that you are going abroad. Otherwise, your cards may be blocked. Notify the bank shortly before departure and keep them informed if plans change.
Keep Cash For Emergency Cases
Think of a safe place where you can hide extra cash:
Secret pocket in your jeans;
Hidden backpack pocket;
Empty glasses case.
Eat In Safe Places
Eat in popular places and try to see how the food is prepared if possible. Ideally, buy a water bottle with a built-in filter. And of course, it’s better not to drink or eat what strangers serve you. There are many situations where criminals slip something into tourists' food or drinks.
Also, it’s better not to visit local bazaars and nightclubs alone. You can also carry a pepper spray can with you, but see if it’s legal first.
Pack a First Aid Kit
Bring medicine for cuts, sprains, stomach pain, and burns. You can add painkillers, antihistamine tablets, patches, and an antibiotic to your first aid kit.
Trust Your Gut
Your body may sense signs of danger before your brain realizes it. Trust your instincts fully. If you feel uncomfortable or anxious and don't understand why, don't assume it's irrational. Take a closer look at the situation to understand what is wrong. Intuition often doesn’t lie.
To Wrap It Up
If you want to travel, you can't avoid risks since it is an integral part of adventure. But the risks can be controlled. Therefore, gather as much information as possible about your destination by talking to locals and doing online research. Forewarned is forearmed, right?