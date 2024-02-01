8 Moving Facts That Could Take The Stress Away
Pretty much everyone in the world will experience what it’s like to move at least once in their lifetime, and if there’s one thing that we will all agree on, it’s one of the most stressful times too. But why? All of the planning, financial worries, packing, time off work, and many other factors contribute to the levels of stress that you get when it comes to moving home. But, if you take the time to clue yourself up a little, you might find it a much easier time. Here are 8 facts about moving that might just help you out.
1. Many people think that selling their home is as simple as putting it on the market and waiting for an offer. But, what they overlook are the that you need to fill out and sign. Even if you make a profit on your home, moving is an expense you need to be ready for.
2. Did you know that the average weight of a household in America is 6500 lbs? That’s massive! It might make you think twice when it comes to choosing between booking a or a large truck when packing your belongings. Maybe some of it should be sold, donated or trashed.
3. For those of us that live in climates where it’s cooler at the end and very beginning of the year, the months of May, June, July and September are the most common months to move home. So, it might be worth booking out of peak season to save some money if possible.
4. Following on from the above point, if you’re worried about the cost of moving, the least expensive time to move is in the winter. Not only that, removal companies tend to be cheaper because of the lack of clientele.
5. If you’re moving locally, it will cost you less to hire a removal company than it will to hire a truck and help for the day. So, it might be worth comparing prices before jumping into a rental and doing all of the hard work yourself.
6. The biggest reason for people wanting to move home is young adults wanting to move out of their parent’s homes. Very closely followed is not liking the neighborhood or wanting to be closer to work or school.
7. Most people forget to label their boxes when they move home. While it might seem like a trivial task, it takes a few seconds to do and can save you so much time when it comes to unpacking the other end.
8. It’s estimated that to do in a lifetime, behind death and divorce. So, make sure that it’s the right time for you and your family beforehand.
Hopefully these 8 facts will help you make some key decisions when it comes to your move. While you might not always have a choice when you have to move, try and use this information to make things as stress free as possible.