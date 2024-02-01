How To Start Dating After A Long-Term Relationship?

Breakups are rarely easy, especially when one has been in a long-term relationship. Many decide against a breakup despite not being a good match or having a toxic relationship simply because of the fear of having to date again. Indeed, having to seek a partner again might sound like a challenging task.

However, it's always scary to make the first step. Still, once you enter the dating scene, it should be much easier, especially if you read our tips for people wanting to establish a romantic relationship after a breakup.