When to Clean Your Gutters: Timing Matters for Maintenance

When winter's cold gives way to spring's warmth, it's a great time to check and fix your gutters. If you ignore small issues now, they could become big problems when the rainy season starts. Spring gutter care means cleaning them and making sure they're ready for more rain.

Getting Rid of Winter's Mess: After winter, gutters usually have a lot of leaves, sticks, and dirt. Cleaning them out helps avoid blockages and gets them ready for more rain.

Winter can be tough on your home's drainage system. It's important to check for cracks, holes, or areas where they're detaching from the house. If you have metal ones, this is also the time to look for rust.

Getting Ready for Spring Rains: Making sure gutters and downspouts are clear is essential for handling spring rains. It's also key to make sure water flows away from your house to keep the foundation safe.