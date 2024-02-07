Interested in Starting Your Luxury Wardrobe? Start With Eyewear First

Before plunging into designer eyewear, identify silhouettes and styles that echo your personal tastes. The easiest way to do this is by taking inspiration from your favorite style icon. Trendsetters like Bella Hadid are always at the forefront of fashion cycles, and it's easier to emulate styling eyewear from a seasoned fashionista than trying it out on your own. Take the recent librarian-style glasses craze Hadid's hopped on. If it's a shape that appeals to you, try the gradient RB5169 frames by Ray-Ban, which are reminiscent of the prescription glasses Hadid's been spotted wearing. Observing classic, avant-garde, or sporty designs on other people will help you refine your taste and select eyewear that complements your overall aesthetic.