Exploring Malaysia’s Diverse Petaling Jaya (PJ)

Granted city status in June 2006, Petaling Jaya has continued attracting attention from people of all walks of life. It was initially a satellite township for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital. Petaling Jaya hosts the Petaling Jaya Stadium, a multipurpose stadium home to Petaling Jaya City F.C. and Petaling Jaya Rangers. The stadium also opens up to Selangor F.C. home games.

Kota Darul Ehsan arch, which is a prominent landmark, separates the city from Kuala Lumpur. P.J. also hosts the Thai Wat Chetawan temple, a very famous building in the Buddhist community. The street art scene in areas like Section 17 adds a creative flair to the city.