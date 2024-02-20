Dustless Sanding Hardwood Floors: Why and How to Do It

There are a few key reasons to opt for dustless sanding when refinishing hardwood floors:

Healthier: Regular sanding creates clouds of fine dust that get inhaled and irritate the eyes, nose, throat, and lungs. Containing the dust protects the health of everyone in the home. According to the EPA, dust exposure can lead to irritation and breathing issues.

Cleaner: Dustless sanding contains almost all the dust, keeping it off your furnishings, walls, and other surfaces. This makes cleanup vastly simpler. Studies show it can reduce dust by up to 90%.

Faster: With less dust to clean up after sanding, you can move on to the next steps of the refinishing process much more quickly. Dustless sanding can reduce cleanup time by 30-50%.

Professional Results: Keeping dust under control results in a smoother, higher-quality sanding job. This creates a better foundation for staining or sealing the floors.

Environmentally Friendly: The dust from sanding hardwood is full of harmful particles. Containing it is better for the indoor air quality in your home. Dustless sanders emit 60% less dust than traditional models.

While the specialized equipment costs more upfront, the benefits of dustless sanding make it a smart investment for refinishing hardwood floors.