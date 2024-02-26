Tips to make the most of a small extension

Small extensions have many plus points. They can give you extra space without needing to spend too much time and money on construction. Plus, you can usually build under them under permitted development rules, cutting out stressful planning applications to the council.

Of course, a small extension does have its downsides. Namely, the size. It restricts how much you can cram into it. But there are ways to make a small extension sing. So, here’s some top tips to get the most out of your build.