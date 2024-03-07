The Pros and Cons of a Concrete Driveway

Thinking of having a concrete drive added to the front of your home? In this blog we’ll explore the advantages and disadvantages of a concrete drive. This can help you make a more informed decision before making an investment that will likely involve spending hundreds if not thousands of pounds.
Starting with the advantages, concrete drives stand out positively in many ways, while also being potentially the better choice based on preferences.
Along with being known for their durability (e.g. a concrete driveway is among the best options for coping with temperature extremes), a concrete drive is made to last. In fact, many survive for 25 to 30 years before a replacement is needed.
Of course, as with any type of driveway it’s important that it is well maintained to get the most out of it for as long as feasible.
With that said, concrete drives are relatively easy to maintain. , whether it be concrete or otherwise is still a helpful way of keeping it clean when needed. This can involve hiring a professional, however, it’s still possible to do so DIY so long as you have the right skills and follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully.
There also exists a wide range of concrete drive designs to choose from such as stamping (i.e. a pattern is imprinted onto the driveway) or staining. All in all, concrete drives are usually a good option if you’re looking for a colourful or complex design.
While concrete drives come with plenty of upsides, you’ll want to consider the downsides too. And, ultimately making a fair comparison of driveways involves considering costs and the pros and cons of different options and how these details relate to you based on your budget, needs and preferences.
One of the main downsides of concrete drives is that they do not come cheap. For instance, an average single-car driveway may cost around £750 to £1,000 (in terms of labour and supply costs), whereas a double driveway could set you back closer to £1,500.
It’s also worth mentioning that having a concrete driveway installed is rarely a DIY-friendly tasks. Professionals are generally needed considering the complexity of the work at hand and the skill needed. Doing so DIY has the risk of leading to an unsafe or/and incorrect installation.