Medical diagnoses have been completely transformed by advances in 3D rendering technologies, which have made anatomical structures and diseases easier to see and understand. Here are some key advancements in this field:

1. Volumetric rendering: This technique allows to create highly detailed 3D models from 2D image slices gained through computed tomography or MRI scans. Volumetric rendering can show the internal organs of the human body, blood vessels, and other structures, which makes it easier to understand the diagnosis and treatment planning. Let's pretend we live in 1900 and you have such equipment as 3D rendering, CT, and MRI just imagine how many lives could be saved by these modern techniques. You may think it's nothing wonder, but imagine times of the 20th century and compare it with nowadays, you may see the differences in importance of these tools.

2. Virtual and Augmented Reality: The integration of 3D rendering with VR and AR technologies allows physicians to immerse themselves in a 3D representation of the patient's anatomy, providing a more intuitive understanding of complex structures and pathologies.

3. 3D Printing: 3D rendering has facilitated the creation of accurate physical models through 3D printing. By using patient-specific models, surgical planning, teaching, and patient communication can all be enhanced, leading to better overall results and comprehension.

4. Artificial Intelligence: The integration of AI with 3D rendering has led to improved image segmentation, pattern recognition, and automated detection of abnormalities. This can help reduce the possibility of human error by facilitating quicker and more precise diagnosis.