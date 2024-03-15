How to Diversify Your Stock Portfolio

2. Be Consistent With Your Deposits

Simply owning multiple shares of stocks is not going to be enough for long-term financial growth.

If you want to grow your money over time, you’ll have to consistently allocate a portion of your income to your stock investments, regardless of its current price—a process known as dollar-cost averaging.

This strategy can lead to a lower average cost per share over time, potentially increasing your returns. Furthermore, regular contributions help you uphold discipline in following through with your financial goals, which can be beneficial for your long-term financial well-being overall.

Owning a diversified set of stocks is one thing, but if you fail to capitalise on it, then it's as good as a loose brick—useless.

As such, it's important that you plan out each aspect of the exit

A tip to help you out is to automate your income so that a portion of it goes into a bank account that you can draw money from to fund your investments. The specifics of how much you’re willing to allocate is up to you.

You can request your employer or banking provider to allow this process. This helps you maintain discipline and keeps you on track with your investment goals.