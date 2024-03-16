Tape In Extensions for Different Hair Types: What You Need to Know

Alright, so tape in extensions are these nifty bits of hair that stick close to your roots through, yep, you guessed it, tape. They're a hit because they're light, don’t mess up your hair much, and let's face it, they can totally transform your look overnight. But, it’s not just about slapping them in and hoping for the best. You’ve got to match them to your hair type for that flawless, “Is that her real hair?” vibe.