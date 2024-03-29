Easter Eggstravaganza: The Ultimate Guide to Hunting Down the Best Easter Eggs in Australia

Cadbury

First up, we've got Cadbury. Yep, the Aussie favorite! Cadbury has got you covered whether you're into the classic Dairy Milk or fancy something a bit more out there, like Caramello or Turkish Delight . And keep your eyes peeled for their limited-edition eggs – they're always a winner!

Haigh's Chocolates

Look no further than Haigh's Chocolates if you're after a touch of luxury. These handcrafted eggs aren't just delicious; they're a work of art. With dark, milk, and white chocolate options, you're bound to find your perfect match.