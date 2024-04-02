8 Unique Restaurants in Chicago You Must Try

The Wiener’s Circle

Nestled in Lincoln Park, it stands as a beacon of Chicago-style fare since '83, offering hotdogs and burgers. Yet, it's not just the food that defines this spot. What sets it apart is the banter—a verbal joust between staff and patrons, a step beyond Ed Debevic’s. Here, employees freely exchange shouts and curses with customers encouraged to reciprocate. Adding to its charm is the ever-changing sign outside, often poking fun at current events, like mocking the pardon of Rod Blagojevich in 2020.