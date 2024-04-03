Managing Your Transition From In-Person Firm To Remote Service

It can seem harder to build teams when individuals might be hundreds of miles away from one another. But that’s not always the case. For example, you could consider integrating team connectivity with one another through skills development Fridays, personal meeting, skills reviews and more just as you would in a usual firm. Making sure each staff member is furnished with a high quality webcam and microphone, while also opening chat channels on apps like Slack can be so helpful. In the long run, these measures will allow you to consider your best team building approach , and no doubt achieve a sense of common development alongside one another in the process.