One lesson that many (surviving) businesses learned during the Covid-19 pandemic was that if they were to to develop in line with unexpected challenges, they had to remain adaptable. As such, many companies began integrating remote working possibilities for their staff, and as a result, the remote role was born.
Sure, many people had been working remotely before, but now this is an almost expected integration considered by any company that mostly works from computers. Now, hiring staff from the opposite end of the country is more than possible if they can work alongside your team and do so with care.
Perhaps you’ve been so inspired by this (and so exhausted by office rental costs) that you’ve decided to move to a fully remote brand. Managing your transition from in-person firm to remote service may seem easy, but there are certain caveats to keep in mind because of course, there are pros and cons to either option. In this post, we hope to help you adapt to your new branding approach, and no doubt find some worthwhile development as time goes on:
Communications are almost always the primary utility of any company, and without that, a remote brand will fail more quickly than anything else. That’s why it’s important to be very clear from the offset - which suites will you use, how will you structure your remote meetings, and how will you deliver permission briefings to the right people? Integrating valued tools like , implementing skills developments, and post-week reviews on Mondays, all of this can be ideal. Have these questions to hand ahead of time, and you’ll make a big difference.
Companies that hope to attract in remote roles will need to be clear about working obligations, when and where. There might be days where you have to work overtime, but that should be tracked appropriately for fair compensation where required. Furnishing staff with work devices so they can easily divide home and work life, having set hours, curating distinct meeting points with flexibility of worked hours around that, these options can help you plan for a combined team and collaborative effort, without breathing down the necks of your staff.
It can seem harder to build teams when individuals might be hundreds of miles away from one another. But that’s not always the case. For example, you could consider integrating team connectivity with one another through skills development Fridays, personal meeting, skills reviews and more just as you would in a usual firm. Making sure each staff member is furnished with a high quality webcam and microphone, while also opening chat channels on apps like Slack can be so helpful. In the long run, these measures will allow you to consider your best , and no doubt achieve a sense of common development alongside one another in the process.
With this advice, you’ll be much more likely to manage that transition from in-person firm to remote service, all for the better.