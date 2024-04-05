Ten tricks to transform your stairs

If you’re lucky enough to have an old or original wooden staircase, then why not make the most of this? Often the details and the beauty of the wood are lost under layers of thick paint. So, stripping it can bring it back to life. If you suspect there’s lead paint lurking in some of those layers, you’re best using a paint stripper rather than sanding, just to be on the safe side. Alternatively, you could bring someone in to do the work for you.