What Treatments For Hair Loss Are Available?

The first thing to remember is that hair loss isn’t “your fault” or necessarily a sign of failing health. While some cases can be hereditary or age-related, others may be triggered by factors such as hormonal changes. It can also be caused by stress or malnutrition, but far more common are health conditions (as discussed above) or aging. This is especially prevalent in men, but women can also experience hair loss with age. Understanding your root cause, be that entirely natural male pattern baldness or stress can help you determine how much you need to change your lifestyle.