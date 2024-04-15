Best AI writing services and online tools to make academic writing less stressful but more successful
Academic writing is quite complex to master because of its high requirements for structure, clarity, and style. It also requires thorough research and creative thinking skills. It’s easy to find yourself asking questions like, “Where do I start? Is my paper good enough? How do I manage my time?” Fortunately, there are AI writing services and online tools that make academic writing less scary by assisting with most of these tasks.
Whether you choose writing help from an online or an AI writing tool, the process is less stressful and more successful. In the following post, we tell you what to look for when selecting an AI or online writing tool, and suggest 5 best tools you can try to make your writing easier.
Criteria for selecting the best AI writing service and online tool for academic writing
Content quality — Does the tool provide relevant, coherent, and academically suitable content? Is the content plagiarism-free and tailored to your specific prompt?
User interface — Is the site user-friendly and intuitive? Does it allow you to customize essays? The tool design and features should create a good experience.
Pricing — Does the tool fit a student’s budget? Is what the tool gives worth the money? Do they offer free trials?
Features — Does the tool have basic functions such as content suggestions and outlining? Does it give feedback to improve the quality of the outcome?
Data safety and privacy — Assess guarantees in place to promote data safety and secrecy of academic work.
Best AI writing services and online tools for academic writing
The right AI or online writing tools can give you the boost you need to create high-quality academic papers. Here are our recommended tools to help with various academic writing tasks.
1. ChatGPT
ChatGPT by OpenAI is an advanced language generation tool that students can use to produce flexible academic content. The service is one of the most reliable AI writing tools for brainstorming and writing draft essays.
Pros
ChatGPT has a fast response time.
It can accommodate different users without a subscription commitment.
ChatGPT has an intuitive and simple interface that allows users to easily navigate and generate content.
Cons
ChatGPT can’t produce specialized content for specific assignments, such as technical and academic writing.
The user may need to try different prompts before getting the right result.
2. LumenWriter
LumenWriter is another quality AI-based writing tool that you can use to generate quality content and conduct research. It is best for creating an outline, writing pros and cons lists, suggesting titles, and translating tests.
Pros
LumenWriter reduces the complexity of the writing process.
Appropriate for different types of academic assignments and disciplines.
It can help with writer’s block.
Cons
The complete set of features is only available for premium plan customers.
It is expensive.
3. CustomWriting
When you want to put your best academic writing forward, CustomWriting is a reliable online tool to provide instant assistance. The writing service helps with crafting personalized essays, researching, generating references, editing, and handling STEM assignments.
Pros
Guaranteed data safety and security.
It’s simple to use. Registration takes a few minutes, and the website is easy to navigate.
It handles all kinds of academic tasks, including essays, research papers, case studies, presentations, and reviews.
Excellent content quality.
Cons
It can be expensive when you need help with a lengthy paper.
4. Rytr
This advanced AI writing tool uses NLP to write different types of content, including short stories, blogs, essays, and web pages. It allows users to search for academic project ideas and write them in real time. The prices are classified into three categories: easy-to-use plan, safe, and unlimited package.
Pros
It’s affordable and suitable for a student’s budget.
Suitable for handling tasks with vast volumes of data.
Cons
It doesn’t allow free-form commands but extends the author’s draft.
It takes a long time to generate long papers.
5. Jasper AI
Jasper is an AI writing assistant that students can use to brainstorm, edit, and publish high-quality content. It can comprehend your text and make suggestions to help you create relevant and accurate papers.
Pros
It can handle long-form papers with 1000+ words.
Jasper AI has a plagiarism detector.
Excellent customer support.
Cons
It is expensive.
It has topic restraints, especially on sensitive issues such as health and sexual well-being.
Risk of significant variations in content quality.
Academic writing can be stress-free with the right writing assistant
For many writers, AI and online writing tools are a game-changer. They help to sort relevant information, brainstorm ideas, generate essays, and correct mistakes. However, as with many technologies, students must carefully consider the right tools to get good results. Explore the five options in this post to develop as an academic writer.
About the author:
Shannon Caplan is a content strategist for tech brands, public speaker, and author. She speaks on how digital tools can maximize writing efficiency in different fields.