The Brilliance of Innovation: How Lab Grown Diamonds are Made

CVD lab grown diamonds are created with these steps:

Preparation of the substrate. A small diamond seed is cleaned and placed inside a CVD reactor. This seed is the foundation upon which the new diamond will grow.

Gas selection and injection. A mixture of gasses, typically including a carbon-rich source like methane, is introduced into the chamber. The mixture of gasses can be changed depending on the desired characteristics of the final diamond.

Activation of gasses. The gas mixture is activated by applying energy to it, usually in the form of microwave power or a hot filament. This energy breaks the molecular bonds in the gasses, creating a plasma of carbon and other atoms.

Diamond growth. The activated carbon atoms settle on the diamond seed and gradually build up in layers, forming a diamond. This process is carefully controlled to ensure the diamond grows according to specific requirements, including color, clarity and carat weight.

Monitoring and controlling the environment. The temperature, pressure and chemical composition inside the chamber are continuously monitored and adjusted to maintain optimal conditions for diamond growth.

Termination and cooling. Once the diamond has reached its desired size, the supply of gasses is stopped and the chamber is allowed to cool down. This careful cooling process is crucial to prevent any stress or defects in the diamond.\