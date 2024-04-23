How Self-Care Checklists Promote Holistic Health

Water tracker: this useful list motivates you to follow a more healthy lifestyle. Drinking enough water is one of the easiest habits to start, so it would be a great start, especially using this checklist. You can use both a printable version and a digital version, but a printable version would be more effective as you feel more motivated with every new check. Print your checklist out and hang it on a fridge or near the place you work. Your checklist has to work as a reminder for you.