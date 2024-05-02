What to Wear for Comfort and Style on Your First Boat Trip

When floating on the open sea or docked at a scenic port, expect to face direct sunlight, sporadic splashes, and a persistent breeze. Lightweight and breathable fabrics will enhance your comfort without compromising on style.

Look for garments like a breezy linen tunic or a soft, absorbent bamboo kaftan that dries quickly and feels great against your skin. A loose, airy dress can also serve you well, adapting to the day’s varying temperatures and activities.