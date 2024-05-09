California: A Dream Destination for Newcomers

California, famous for its rich mix of cultures and booming economy, has always been a magnet for newcomers seeking fresh opportunities. The state's welcoming approach to newcomers is clear in its policies and the thriving communities that have blossomed here. In fact, a whopping 27% of California's population is foreign-born, according to the Public Policy Institute of California (as of 2019), making it a national leader in immigrant integration. This vibrant tapestry of cultures, along with the wealth of possibilities, makes California, especially cities like San Diego, an irresistible destination. If you're thinking about making California your new home, talking to a San Diego immigration attorney can give you valuable help throughout the process.