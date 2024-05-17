How to Choose the Best LED Flood Light for Backyard

Are you tired of using traditional lighting options for your backyard? Do you want to enhance the aesthetic appeal of your outdoor space? Plants, flowers, and crops in the garden look vibrant during the day, but once the sun sets, they go unnoticed in the dark. Introducing some garden lighting ideas can create an ambiance in your garden space. If your garden has one or more walls or exterior walls, you can use to illuminate them. Particularly, walls with white and smooth surfaces can reflect incoming light well, thus providing even indirect ambient lighting.
Before purchasing LED floodlights, it's essential to understand your lighting needs. Consider the size of your backyard and the amount of light you require. Are you using the lights for security purposes, or do you want to create a beautiful ambiance? Understanding your lighting needs will help you choose the right LED flood light for your backyard.
Lumens and wattage are essential factors to consider when choosing LED flood lights. Lumens measure the brightness of the light, while wattage measures the power consumed by the light. The higher the lumens and wattage, the brighter the light. However, higher wattage also means higher energy consumption. Choose LED flood lights with a balance between lumens and wattage to get the right brightness without consuming too much energy.
The beam angle of LED floodlights determines the spread of light. It is measured in degrees and can vary from 30 to 120 degrees. A narrow beam angle is suitable for highlighting specific areas, while a wider beam angle is ideal for illuminating larger areas. Choose LED flood lights with the right beam angle for your backyard needs.
The HYPERLITE 55W adopt a classic American exterior design and come equipped with a professional waterproof junction box, saving you the trouble of purchasing an additional light base.
The input voltage ranges from 120V to 277V, ensuring stable operation. This wide voltage design makes Hyperlite outdoor led flood light an ideal choice for more households, providing excellent lighting effects for various scenarios.(Yard/Flag/Porch)
Offer a variety of flexible installation options, including pivot mount and wall mount. The 180-degree adjustable rotating arm allows you to easily adjust the floodlight head, precisely illuminating the desired location, whether installed on the ground or on the wall.
It can provide light efficiency up to 120LM/W, which is 20% brighter than other lamps, and it can save 85% of electricity cost. The large 120° beam angle of this flood light will help illuminate indoor and outdoor spaces more effectively.
No matter in the rain, snow, blazing, or frozen environment, Mars series LED flood lights can work normally and there will be no water mist in the lamp to affect the illumination, supported by the unique built-in respirator. IP65 waterproof is guaranteed.
Three installation methods： KM/TM/UM
It has a dusk-to-dawn function, which saves you energy and the trouble of manually controlling the light. The photocell will automatically turn on the LED flood lights at dusk and turn them off at dawn, making it easy and convenient to use.
Choosing the best LED flood light for your backyard requires careful consideration of various factors. Understand your lighting needs, consider lumens and wattage, color temperature, beam angle, weather resistance, dimming and control options, installation and maintenance, and price.
